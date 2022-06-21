Tiger Woods Attracting Tickets Ahead of the Open Championship

After skipping the U.S. Open Championship, Tiger Woods is expected to return for the Open Championship and is already drawing intrigue from bettors.

Woods has had plenty of prior success at this tournament, winning in 2000, 2005, and 2006 while also owning four other top-ten finishes.

Even with this type of historic success, it’s hard to know what you’ll get out of Woods, who finished 47th at the Masters this year in his return while withdrawing from the PGA Championship after three rounds due to lower-body pain. With the tournament under one month away, Woods owns odds of +4000 to win the Open Championship.

Matthew Fitzpatrick came out on top at the most recent Major tournament, winning the U.S. Open by one stroke over Will Zalatoris. Fitzpatrick owns the sixth-best odds to win the Open at +2000, while Zalatoris is in a tie for the seventh-best odds at +2200. Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for fifth at the U.S. Open but holds the best odds for the Open Championship at +900, followed by Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler at +1200.

Collin Morikawa was victorious last year at the Open, shooting 15-under par at Royal St George’s. This year’s tournament will take place from the legendary course at St. Andrews, which last saw the event held at this location in 2015. Morikawa owns the fifth-best odds at +1800.

Looking at some of the line movement, Scheffler opened at +4000 and rose to +1200, while Zalatoris and Cameron Smith both had odds of +5000, rising to +2200.

No golfer owns more than 10% of tickets, but Woods has the highest ticket percentage at 9.7%, followed by McIlroy with 8.1%, Scheffler at 7.9%, Zalatoris at 6.3%, Smith at 5.4%, and Jordan Spieth with 5.1%. These six golfers are the only participants with more than 5% of tickets.

The money has been spread out, too, with only two golfers owning more than 10% of the handle. Scheffler, the number one ranked player in the world, has 20.9% of the handle, with McIlroy behind him at 14.5%. Rounding out the top three is Woods, with 8.1% of the handle.

The book’s most significant liabilities are Woods, Scheffler, and McIlroy.

Below you can find the top five golfers with the highest odds ahead of the Open Championship on the BetMGM Sportsbook.