Tiger Woods Joins Charles Barkley As Latest Big Name To Turn Down LIV Golf

A week after Charles Barkley said he’s not joining the rival golf league, Tiger Woods became the latest high-profile name to say no thank you to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. I can’t imagine Tiger needs the money, but it came out that the golf legend turned down a whole wack of it on Monday night.

According to LIV CEO Greg Norman, in an interview that aired last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Woods rejected the upstart organization’s offer in the neighborhood of $700-$800 million. Speaking to Carlson at this past weekend’s Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey at LIV’s event, Norman remarked, “They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that neighborhood.” Even for Tiger, that is a pretty ritzy neighborhood that would substantially up his $1 billion net worth.

Woods has been one of the more outspoken players criticizing LIV, former PGA players that have jumped ship, and Norman himself. Speaking on The Shark at last month’s Open Championship, Tiger mentioned, “Greg has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game.”

The Saudi-backed organization’s next event is the LIV Golf Invitational Boston on August 31st.

The PGA continues to roll toward its tour championship with the Wyndham Championship this week. Tee-offs start Thursday from the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. FanDuel Sportsbook has Sungjae Im as the odds-on favorite (+1500) to take this weekend’s tournament.