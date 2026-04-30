Firebirds shutout Reign in Game 1 of Pacific Division semifinals

ONTARIO, CA. — As the white towels swung back and forth in the air and the fans chanted, it was evident that the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs had made its way to Toyota Arena.

The Ontario Reign competed on home ice for the first time since their final regular season game on April 18.

After winning the Pacific Division and having a first-round bye, Ontario matched up against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a best-of-five series for the semifinals.

But Game 1 didn’t quite go as planned as the Firebirds shutout the Reign 3-0 Wednesday night.

Maybe it helped that the Firebirds had just played a three-game series against the Bakersfield Condors for round one of the playoffs.

Compared to the Reign, who made it transparent that they hadn’t played a game in 10 days.

“I know we’ll be better,” Ontario coach Andrew Lord said. “As much as we battle and do everything we can to stay sharp through the long bye (week), I think it was obvious we weren’t quite ourselves after a long break which is unfortunate.”

The first 20 minutes consisted of roughing penalties and blood on the ice, but not one puck found in the back of the net.

“I think there was a little rust,” Andre Lee said. “But we should be fresh. And we know it’s a long series … We just have to carry it (energy) into the next game.”

The five penalties in the second period each led to a power play, which didn't exactly help the flow of the game.

Instead it led to the worst possible outcome for Ontario.

With assists from Jani Nyman and Tyson Jugnauth, J.R. Avon would make something out of Coachella Valley’s 5-on-4 man advantage, scoring a power-play goal 4:44 into period two.

Ontario had a four-minute power play thanks to Eduard Šalé’s double minor high-sticking penalty and still, the Reign were unable to score.

The Firebirds added a goal in the final period from Oscar Fisker Mølgaard while Avon found the back of the net for the second time.

Erik Portillo finished with 30 saves while Firebirds’ goalie Nikke Kokko ended with 23 saves in his shutout victory.

Ontario went 0-for-2 on the power play and Coachella Valley went 1-for-4.

The Reign go down 0-1 in the series with four possible games left to play.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to come out really strong in this next game and find a way to win it,” Lee said.

Game 2 of the semifinals will be Friday at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.