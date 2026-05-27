LA28 unveils detailed Paralympic competition schedule for 2028 Games

LOS ANGELES — LA28 unveiled its Paralympic competition schedule on Wednesday, providing the most detailed look yet at how Los Angeles will host its first-ever Paralympic Games in 2028.

The schedule outlines more than 1,100 hours of competition across 14 days and includes all 560 medal events that will take place during the Paralympic Games, the most since the 1988 Seoul Paralympics.

“The Paralympic Games are a must-see elite sporting event,” said Janet Evans, LA28’s chief athlete officer. “As the world's third largest sporting event, they celebrate athletic excellence at the highest level, demonstrating relentless determination and the limitless potential and power of sport. With more sports and days of competition than ever before, LA28 is setting the stage for a legendary Paralympic Games.”

The Paralympic Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 15, 2028, while the Closing Ceremony will take place Aug. 27, 2028. Competition, however, will begin before the Opening Ceremony for the first time in Paralympic history, with wheelchair rugby starting two days earlier and boccia beginning one day before the Games officially open.

LA28 officials said the expanded schedule is designed to maximize visibility for Paralympic athletes while spreading competition across Southern California. Nearly 20 venues and seven competition zones across the Los Angeles region will host events, all within a 35-mile radius.

The 2028 Games will also feature the Paralympic debut of Para Climbing after it was added to the sports program in 2024. Competition in Para Climbing will run from Aug. 24-27, 2028, with 80 athletes competing in eight medal events.

In addition to Para Climbing, organizers announced new women’s events in Para Table Tennis and Para Triathlon, as well as a new relay event in Para Swimming for athletes with intellectual impairments.

LA28 said the Paralympic Games will feature the largest athlete field in Paralympic history and the most gender-balanced quota ever, with 45% of athlete quota places allocated to women, up from 42% at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Six sports — Para Archery, Boccia, Para Judo, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis and Para Triathlon — are expected to achieve gender parity for the first time.

One of the marquee stretches of the Games will come during the final weekend. Organizers are calling Aug. 26, 2028 “Super Saturday,” with 15 finals sessions scheduled and more than 50 gold medals to be awarded across 12 sports, including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, Para swimming and sitting volleyball.

“We have the opportunity to break barriers and redefine what the Paralympic Movement and disability representation can mean for the next generation,” said Ileana Rodriguez, LA28 vice president of Paralympic strategy and relations. “We have the chance to shine a brighter light on more Paralympians than ever before.”

Tickets for the 2028 Paralympic Games are expected to go on sale in 2027 through AXS and EVENTIM, according to LA28.