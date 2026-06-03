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MLB · 3 hours ago

Adell blunders, Rodriguez blows up, Angels beaten 8-2 by Rockies

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

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ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Los Angeles Angels have had many bad games already this season, but Tuesday night's 8-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies crossed the line into bizarre territory. 

They'd already fallen behind 3-0 by the top of the second inning, but it was the fourth inning that put the game out of reach and featured the most bizarre home run of the season.

The Rockies put together three straight singles on two outs to score one run and Willie Castro put an exclamation point on the burgeoning rally with a three-run home run to improve the Rockies to a 7-0 lead. 

Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) pitches during the MLB game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday June 2nd, 2026 at Angel's Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) pitches during the MLB game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday June 2nd, 2026 at Angel’s Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Paige Creason – The Sporting Tribune

Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) pitches during the MLB game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday June 2nd, 2026 at Angel's Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

"It's obviously, rough night [for] Grayson. Two outs, nobody on base and then five runs," Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said. "[It's] his fourth start since 2024, so I think the positive thing is he's out there, he's pitching, he's competing. We expect there's going to be some rust."

An unfortunate fourth

On first glance, it would seem like Castro's blast would be the highlight of the inning. 

But, it was TJ Rumfield's home run right after Castro's that stole the show and will likely dominate highlight reels for the next few days, not because of anything Rumfield did, but because of how the ball actually did leave the park.  

Off the bat, Rumfield's fly ball was just that, a fly ball, one that would have been routine in any other circumstance. 

This was not any other circumstance. Jo Adell squared up under the landing spot of the fly ball, but missed it with his glove completely. To make matters worse, rather than the ball dropping to the ground, it bounced straight off the top of Adell's head and hit against the right field wall at Angel Stadium, above the yellow home run line. 

Adell takes the blame

"It's kind of the icing on the cake, because I was s***ty all the way around the whole day… It was more than just that play, but it's kind of disappointing that it happened," Adell said. 

After some deliberation by the umpire crew, it was ruled a home run, scoring Colorado's eighth run of the game and chasing Rodriguez off the mound. 

"He brought three homers [back] earlier this year… It's baseball. It's a crazy game," Rodriguez said of Adell's mishap. "Obviously, he didn't do that on purpose. All you can do is really just move on."

Sam Aldegheri, who was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day, came in for relief and pitched the remainder of the game, going 5.1 scoreless inning while allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five, but the damage, bizarre as it was, had already been done.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Phillies -152, U 8
SD

SD

2

PHI

PHI

3

Final
Tigers +120, U 8
DET

DET

8

TB

TB

0

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