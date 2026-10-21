Angels decline Kurt Suzuki’s managerial option

ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels are moving on from Kurt Suzuki after one season as manager, ending his tenure following a 62-100 campaign.

The organization announced it would decline Suzuki’s managerial option while reportedly offering him a position as a special assistant. The decision opens the door for a new manager to lead the Angels into the 2027 season as the franchise prepares for a change in ownership.

Suzuki took over ahead of the 2026 season, replacing Ron Washington after being appointed on Oct. 22, 2025. His hiring represented an unconventional move, as he transitioned from a front-office position into a major league managerial role without previous professional or collegiate coaching experience.

Suzuki entered the dugout following a 16-year major league playing career that included stops with the Athletics, Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, and Angels.

He played his final two seasons in Anaheim in 2021 and 2022 before retiring. During his career, Suzuki developed extensive experience working with pitchers, managing game situations and communicating with teammates from behind the plate.

One of the defining moments of his playing career came in 2019, when he won a World Series championship with Washington. That experience provided a championship perspective as he transitioned into a front-office role and eventually into management.

OFFICIAL: The Angels announced that the Club has declined the option in Kurt Suzuki’s contract and, in coordination with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, will search for a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/RExo0C19az — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 21, 2026

Before becoming the Angels’ manager, Suzuki spent three years as a special assistant to former general manager Perry Minasian. His familiarity with the organization helped set the stage for his appointment, although managing a major league roster presented a different challenge.

Suzuki also made history as the first Hawaii-born full-time manager in major league history.

Stan Kroenke’s planned takeover adds another dimension to the Angels’ managerial search. Kroenke and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the franchise from longtime owner Arte Moreno in a transaction reportedly valued at $4 billion, including the team’s regional sports network.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, pending the necessary approvals. The incoming ownership group will inherit a team coming off a 100-loss season and facing questions about how to become more competitive.

The managerial search gives the Angels an opportunity to establish their direction for 2027 and beyond. A new coaching staff could also help shape the organization’s approach to player development and roster management.

For Suzuki, the reported special assistant offer could allow him to remain involved with the franchise outside the dugout. The Angels, meanwhile, must identify a new manager as they prepare for their next chapter.