Dodgers drop Game 1 of NLCS to Brewers in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers had their chances. They had runners in scoring position, chased Jacob Misiorowski from the mound before he could complete five innings, and received three scoreless innings from their bullpen. But when the Dodgers needed one final swing to change the outcome, Mookie Betts came up short.

The Dodgers dropped Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday, falling 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. The Dodgers now trail 0-1 in the series, and Milwaukee has already accomplished something it couldn't do last postseason: take the opening game and put itself in position to avoid another sweep at the hands of the Dodgers.

With Game 1 decided by a single run, the Dodgers were left to wonder what might have been after repeatedly failing to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.

The final chance came in the ninth inning.

After pinch hitter Josue De Paula worked a walk to put runners on first and second, the Dodgers brought the potential tying run into scoring position. Betts, who led off for the Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani batting fourth, stepped to the plate with an opportunity to extend the game.

Instead, Betts lifted a deep fly ball to center field, ending the game and sending Milwaukee into celebration.

For a Dodgers team accustomed to playing deep into October, the loss was a frustrating start to a series that figures to test both clubs.

"It's going to be a long series. We knew it coming in," Dave Roberts said.

Roberts reiterated that sentiment when discussing Milwaukee's position as the team with the best regular-season record in baseball.

"You can't go into a long series against a team that has the best record in baseball and expect to just win 4. It's going to be a long series, we knew it coming in," Roberts said.

Missed Opportunities Prove Costly

The Dodgers' offense never found the consistent rhythm needed to overcome Milwaukee's pitching.

The Dodgers managed five hits against Misiorowski, who worked 4⅓ innings and allowed one run while striking out five and walking three. The Dodgers eventually forced the Brewers to turn to their bullpen, but the damage never materialized into a comeback.

Andy Pages accounted for the Dodgers' lone run with a second-inning RBI single. Beyond that, the Dodgers struggled to turn baserunners into runs, leaving several opportunities unfinished.

One of the most significant moments came in the sixth inning, when the Dodgers had runners on the corners against Abner Uribe. With a chance to tie the game or take the lead, Pages struck out to end the threat.

That failure loomed large as Milwaukee's bullpen continued to shut down the Dodgers.

The ninth inning offered one final opportunity, but Betts' flyout ensured the Dodgers would leave Milwaukee without a win to open the series.

Skubal Keeps Dodgers in the Fight, but Brewers Take Control

The pitching matchup between Tarik Skubal and Misiorowski delivered the kind of tense October baseball expected from two teams with championship aspirations.

Skubal struck out seven over five innings, allowing five hits, two walks and two earned runs on 81 pitches. Although he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, Milwaukee eventually found the breakthrough it needed.

Garrett Mitchell opened the inning with a walk before Cooper Pratt moved him into scoring position with a bunt. Luis Lara followed with an RBI single, bringing Mitchell home to give the Brewers a 2-1 advantage.

That proved to be the difference.

Roberts turned to Alex Vesia for the left-handed portion of Milwaukee's lineup after Skubal completed his outing. The Dodgers' bullpen delivered three scoreless innings, keeping the deficit at one run and giving the offense an opportunity to respond.

It was a strong relief effort, but the Dodgers couldn't provide the tying run.

Freeman, Betts Refuse to Panic

Despite the disappointment, the Dodgers were quick to emphasize that one loss does not define a seven-game series.

Freddie Freeman acknowledged the frustration while keeping the team's focus on the bigger picture.

"Any loss in the playoffs is not great, but it's a long series. It's just the first game," Freeman said.

Freeman also expressed confidence heading into Monday, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto scheduled to take the ball for Game 2.

"It's just the first game. We'll come back out tomorrow with Yamamoto, I feel pretty confident," Freeman said.

Betts delivered a similar message following his game-ending flyout.

"We got to focus on the task at hand, and that's winning the game tomorrow," Betts said.

For a Dodgers club that entered the postseason with championship expectations, the challenge now is to turn that confidence into a response on the field.

Roberts Sticks With Will Smith

One of the Dodgers' other concerns entering Game 2 is the production of Will Smith.

Smith went 0-for-3 in the opener and has yet to look like his usual self since returning from the injured list. His continued struggles have raised questions about whether the Dodgers might consider giving Hunter Feduccia an opportunity behind the plate.

Roberts, however, made his position clear.

"I'm not going to put Feduccia in place of Will Smith," Roberts said.

The Dodgers are sticking with their veteran catcher, trusting that his experience and offensive ability will eventually translate into better results.

With the series just beginning, Roberts appears unwilling to make a drastic lineup change based on one game.

Yamamoto Gets the Ball With the Series on the Line

The Dodgers won't have much time to dwell on Sunday's defeat. Game 2 arrives Monday afternoon, with Yamamoto tasked with helping the Dodgers avoid falling into an 0-2 hole before the series shifts back to Los Angeles.

Roberts made it clear that he remains confident in his starter.

"They got Henderson, we got Yamamoto. We feel good with our guy," Roberts said.

He reinforced that belief when discussing the urgency of the next game.

"We've got our guy going tomorrow, who we trust undoubtedly. We need to win a baseball game."

The message was straightforward: the Dodgers don't need to solve the entire series on Monday. They need to even it.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has already secured the result it wanted. After being swept by the Dodgers in last year's postseason meeting, the Brewers have struck first and put the pressure on the defending champions.

The Dodgers still have plenty of baseball ahead of them, but Sunday's loss exposed the importance of converting scoring opportunities when the margins are this thin.

A second-inning RBI single from Pages wasn't enough. Three scoreless innings from the bullpen weren't enough. And a late rally that put the tying run within reach ultimately ended with Betts’ fly ball to end of the game.

Now, the Dodgers turn the page.

Yamamoto takes the mound Monday, and the Dodgers will look to leave American Family Field with the series tied before heading back to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Wednesday.

As Roberts made clear after Game 1, this series was never expected to be easy.

The Dodgers have their first setback. Their response will determine how much it matters.