TST Best Bets: August 25, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels lost the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians last night in a pitchers’ duel featuring two standout rookies.

George Klassen, the Angels’ former No. 4 overall prospect, threw 5.1 innings and allowed two earned runs. However, Parker Messick stole the show with six innings of one-run ball.

The Angels look to continue their recent stretch of dominant starting pitching as rookie ace Walbert Ureña takes the mound. Since August 11, the Angels hold a collective 2.38 ERA. Ureña paces the Angels with a 2.80 ERA through 112.2 innings.

Guardians’ projected starter Gavin Williams is 12-7 with a 3.72 ERA in 154.2 innings. Williams quietly has had a very solid season. In his last start against the San Francisco Giants, he struck out 11 in 5.2 innings while allowing two runs. He’s struck out 10+ in three of his last five games.

Williams made two appearances last season against the Angels, giving up two runs in 9.2 innings. In his first start, he gave up two runs in three innings, however he bounced back and threw 6.2 scoreless in his most recent start.

Mike Trout hit a solo home run against Williams in their first matchup and Nolan Schanuel delivered an RBI single.

The Guardians’ other rookie sensation, Chase DeLauter, leads the team in home runs (13), batting average (.288), RBIs (59) and OPS (.813). DeLauter missed last night with tightness in his left hamstring and his availability is unknown for tonight.

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First Pick: Gavin Williams over 8.5 strikeouts

Rundown: This sounds like a broken record, but the Angels strike out a lot. Williams fans a lot of bats. As previously mentioned, he’s struck out 10+ in three of his last five starts. One thing of concern is that Williams hasn’t pitched over six innings since July 28, however in his last start against the Angels he went 6.2 innings.

The Angels’ strikeout rate is still 25.2%, which ranks second-worst in the league, slightly better than the Cincinnati Reds.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Angels under 2.5 runs

Rundown: The most reliable thing to bet on with the Angels is their lack of offensive output. They have a few standout hitters – Trout, Schanuel and Zach Neto, but they’re facing a stifling Guardians’ pitching core. The line moved down one from yesterday (3.5 to 2.5). However, even with the line moving, these odds are pretty good. In five of their past nine games, they scored two runs or less.