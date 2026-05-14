Uninspired Galaxy hand Sporting KC their first home win of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The LA Galaxy walked into Sporting Park with momentum finally starting to build again. Three straight unbeaten had steadied a season that spent much of its opening months drifting between frustration and survival. Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, entered Wednesday night at the bottom of the Western Conference, winless at home and carrying the scars of a 6-0 humiliation in Portland just days earlier.

By the end of a 3-1 loss, Greg Vanney’s postgame assessment cut directly to the heart of what unraveled.

FT from KC pic.twitter.com/s4IX9l14Jz — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 14, 2026

“We just didn’t come and meet the intensity and level of the game,” Vanney said.

That became the story long before the final whistle.

The Galaxy controlled 60 percent possession and finished with 18 shots, but nearly every meaningful moment belonged to a Kansas City side that looked sharper, faster and far more urgent from the opening minutes. The warning signs appeared immediately as LA repeatedly gave the ball away in dangerous spots while struggling to handle Sporting’s pressure and transition play.

Edwin Cerrillo’s difficult night became symbolic of the larger issues. The midfielder, who has quietly battled physical problems this season, endured one of his roughest performances of the year as Sporting continuously disrupted the Galaxy’s buildup through the center of the field. Vanney admitted afterward the consistency simply has not been there.

“I think it’s been hit and miss,” Vanney said. “Not consistent enough.”

The Galaxy eventually settled into longer spells of possession, largely through the left side where Mauricio Cuevas and Gabriel Pec repeatedly combined to create movement. Cuevas delivered several dangerous balls into the area and nearly produced a breakthrough himself after a long give-and-go run in the 19th minute. But even during LA’s better stretches, the final actions rarely matched the buildup.

Crosses arrived with nobody attacking the back post. Promising transitions ended with hesitant decisions. Too many possessions died with an extra touch instead of conviction.

That disconnect became costly in the 32nd minute.

Dejan Joveljić against his former team, yet again! pic.twitter.com/dPfGmy4LY4 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) May 14, 2026

After a questionable pass from Emiro Garcés put Cerrillo under pressure, Sporting stripped the ball in midfield and immediately exploded forward in transition. The Galaxy defense never recovered shape. Moments later, Sporting had a 1-0 lead and LA was chasing another match away from home.

The sequence mirrored exactly what Vanney later described as the night’s biggest tactical failure.

“They set up to play against our mistakes,” Vanney said. “All three of their goals for me come off of losses of possession that turn into transition attacks.”

If the first goal exposed the Galaxy’s loose buildup, the second just before halftime reflected their lack of awareness. Garcés failed to recognize danger developing behind him, and former Galaxy striker Dejan Joveljić punished the mistake with his second goal in three matches against his former club.

Kansas City, despite entering the night with only four points all season, looked like the team playing with purpose. The Galaxy looked like a group expecting the game to eventually tilt in their favor simply because possession usually did.

Instead, Sporting kept winning the emotional battles too.

“They came out like a team that lost 6-0 and wanted to prove that wasn’t who they were,” Vanney said.

The Galaxy never fully matched that desperation.

Vanney’s early second-half adjustment told its own story. Harbor Miller came off at halftime as Vanney shifted Pec wider in hopes of attacking Kansas City more directly. The move helped spark a more aggressive spell from the Galaxy, particularly with Pec running at defenders from outside positions rather than receiving with his back to goal.

Erik Thommy’s second-half introduction added another layer of composure and urgency. Returning to Kansas City for the first time since leaving Sporting, Thommy immediately gave the Galaxy cleaner progression through midfield while still looking forward whenever space appeared.

“I thought there’s a combination of ball security with him, but also taking some risk,” Vanney said.

That balance had been missing most of the night.

The Galaxy finally began generating sustained pressure midway through the second half. Marco Reus threaded dangerous passes into the box. Joseph Paintsil started finding gaps along the edge of Sporting’s back line. Pec nearly pulled one back with a back-post volley before Marco Reus and Thommy each tested Stefan Cleveland from distance.

But even while the Galaxy pushed forward, the game never truly felt under control.

Sporting’s third goal in the 71st minute ended whatever realistic comeback hopes remained. Again, the Galaxy lost containment in transition. Again, runners broke free behind the defensive line. Again, the punishment followed instantly.

“What killed us,” Vanney said, “was losing balls in bad places.”

The late stages at least offered one small positive.

Pec blasted a stunning long-range strike in the 89th minute to extend the Galaxy’s scoring streak to 21 matches, continuing a quietly productive stretch for the Brazilian winger even as questions remain about his overall finishing consistency.

Gabriel Pec! From distance! pic.twitter.com/mlGnCxYjY2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 14, 2026

Thommy also looked increasingly influential physically after returning from injury, something both he and Vanney emphasized afterward as the midfielder continues building fitness ahead of Saturday’s trip to Seattle.

Still, none of the positives fully erased the larger concern leaving Kansas City.

For weeks, the Galaxy had started to rediscover the aggressive pressing identity that carried them through stretches last season. Wednesday looked like a team that drifted away from it the moment intensity dropped.

“It’s not like we can play with 80 percent and win games,” Thommy said. “That’s not how it works.”

The Galaxy learned that lesson again Wednesday night against a last-place team that simply wanted the game more.