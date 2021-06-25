Fedor Emelianenko Will Fight for Bellator in October
June 25joecervenkaSportsGrid
One of the most dominant heavyweights of all time will help Bellator usher in their brand of MMA into Russia. Fedor Emelianenko will headline the promotion’s first-ever event in the country with an October 23rd card in Moscow.
The former WAMMA and Pride heavyweight champion will return to the cage after almost two years to fight a yet-to-be-named opponent. Fedor suffered a first-round knockout defeat at the hands of Ryan Bader in a bout for the vacant Bellator heavyweight crown back in January 2019. The Last Emperor rebounded nearly a year later with a first-round TKO finish of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in Japan. The December 2019 win was the last time we’ve seen Emelianenko fight.
Bellator 261
Bellator 261 goes down Friday night in Uncasville, Connecticut with a main event for the interim heavyweight title. The FanDuel Sportsbook has Valentin Moldavsky as the heavy favorite sitting at -300 to get by Timothy Johnson who pays off at +230. Former UFC Women’s Flyweight title contender Liz Carmouche is a -230 favorite in the co-main event spot as she takes on Kana Watanabe (+184).
