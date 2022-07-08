UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev Preview & Best Bets
Tyler Mason
A lightweight bout headlines UFC Vegas 58, as former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Rafael Fiziev. Here are some bets to consider for Saturday’s bouts:
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022 | Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Venue: UFC Apex – Enterprise, Nevada | TV: ESPN2
Still Gas in the Tank?
Michael Johnson came into the UFC as a wrestler with fast hands and power, but he is 36 years old now. A big question coming into this fight is how much Johnson has left in the tank. Jamie Mullarkey is coming off a loss but won his two previous bouts. On the flip side, Johnson is coming off a win but lost the four before that. This pick is a swing for the fences; Johnson by KO/TKO or DQ pays +375.
Loser Leaves Town?
Antonina Shevchenko has a lot to live up to, bringing the Shevchenko name to the cage. Cortney Casey was a huge strawweight but still has size at flyweight. Still, she hasn’t been great at using that size effectively. Shevchenko has excellent striking ability but is weak on the mat. Fortunately for Shevchenko, Casey is just as weak a wrestler. La Pantera should tune her up on the feet and win an easy decision. Take Shevchenko by decision at +125.
Lightweight Main Event
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev Odds
Odds to Win:dos Anjos +185 | Fiziev -225
How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ +150 | Submission +550 | Decision -165
Will the fight go the distance? Yes -165 | No +120
Rafael Fiziev is a fighter on the rise, winning five of his six UFC fights, only losing his debut. Rafael dos Anjos is a former UFC Lightweight Champion and UFC Welterweight Contender. Since dos Anjos’s return to lightweight, he’s won two in a row. Fiziev is eight years dos Anjos’s junior and coming off a big knockout win over Brad Riddell, but fighting a former champion is always a huge test. When looking at the odds, the sportsbooks might be underestimating dos Anjos. However, despite that potential value, Fiziev should be too much for dos Anjos to handle at this point in his career. Take Fiziev by decision at +125.
