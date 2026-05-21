Kyle Busch, Las Vegas native and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, dies at 41

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and the winningest driver in NASCAR national series history, died on Thursday after being hospitalized with a severe illness. He was 41.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” NASCAR said in a statement. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

Busch was just six days removed from his final triumph in the driver’s seat, an emotional victory at the Ecosave 200 Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday. Busch won despite still being under the weather following an incident at Watkins Glen the week before, in which he requested medical assistance due to what he later called a “substantial cough.”

Brash and overwhelmingly confident, Busch’s maverick attitude made him a generation-defining talent in the post-Dale Earnhardt world of stock car racing. Nicknamed “The Candy Man” because of his signature alliance with M&Ms during his prime with Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch led all drivers with 40 wins during the 2010s and brought home the 2015 and 2019 championships in his iconic No. 18 car.

Busch’s 2015 championship run was perfectly exemplary of Busch’s spirit and never-give-up attitude. After suffering a compound fracture in his leg during the Xfinity season opener a day before the Daytona 500, Busch missed the first 11 races of the season and the season was thought to be lost. Busch was granted a waiver from NASCAR that would excuse the missed races and allow him into the playoffs if he could accumulate the necessary points, but it was surely going to be an insurmountable task for a guy who was immobile just weeks prior. Until it wasn’t. Following his return in May, Busch won four regular season races and earned his way and eventually into the championship race at Homestead, where he won for the fifth time that year and became champion for the first time.

Busch moved on from Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022, signing a deal with Richard Childress Racing to drive the organization's No. 8 car. His time with RCR was far more turbulent than his previous stops, but in recent years, his most meaningful highlights came as a father. His 11-year-old son, Brexton, is a promising up-and-comer with which he shared a truly heartwarming bond. On more than one occasion, the father and son streamed themselves racing against each other on a dirt track, and even Kyle couldn’t help but love the fact that his own fans cheered against him for Brexton’s sake.

Although Busch was a longtime North Carolina resident during his NASCAR career, he was still a fixture in the Las Vegas community and was one of the city’s most recognizable mainstream sporting figures in a time where it was still largely shunned by the professional sports world. Along with his brother Kurt, Busch put Las Vegas on the map in stock car racing and opened up a pipeline that has seen multiple drivers follow in their footsteps, including current Cup Series drivers Riley Herbst and Noah Gragson.

Busch is survived by his parents, his wife, Samantha, and his son, Brexton and his daughter, Lennix.