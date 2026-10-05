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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Clippers hold off Warriors late with Wagler’s clutch bucket

Paul Brecht, author

Paul Brecht

Host · Writer

HONOLULU — Welcome back, NBA. After spending a week enjoying the aloha spirit and working through training camp, the Los Angeles Clippers opened their preseason with a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon in Hawai‘i.

Meeting in the islands for a preseason game for the second time in three years, the Clippers and Warriors delivered an entertaining, back-and-forth contest for a packed crowd at Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Clippers rookie guard Keaton Wagler, the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, scored 15 points in 30 minutes off the bench. He shot just 3 of 15 from the field but made 8 of 9 free throws and delivered the game’s biggest basket, knocking down a 19-foot step-back jumper with 14 seconds remaining to put Los Angeles ahead for good.

After going 0 for 4 from 3-point range against the Clippers in Hawai‘i in 2024, Warriors guard Stephen Curry delighted fans with 10 points and two 3-pointers in 13 minutes of first-half action.

The 38-year-old was one of four Warriors to score in double figures. Sixth-year center Charles Bassey led Golden State with 12 points and eight rebounds, while undrafted rookie Graham Ike and fifth-year guard Brandon Williams added 11 points apiece.

Forward Rui Hachimura led all scorers with 21 points in 15 minutes in his Clippers debut, shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Guard Darius Garland added 15 points in 15 minutes for Los Angeles, sitting out the second half along with the rest of the starters.

The Clippers return to action Oct. 10 at Toronto for the second of their three preseason games. The Warriors face a quicker turnaround, meeting the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday before visiting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday as part of a six-game preseason schedule.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 5 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

+1.5

+100

O 47.5

New Orleans Saints logo

NO

-1.5

-118

U 47.5

Final
Browns covered +2.5, O 37.5
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

24

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

27

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