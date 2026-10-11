Clippers stumble early, fall to Raptors 114-106 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The Clippers went to Vancouver looking to learn more about their new lineup combinations. Their second preseason game offered a reminder of how much work remains before those pieces fit together.

With Kawhi Leonard watching from Toronto’s bench, the Clippers struggled offensively from the opening minutes and fell behind by 20 points before a late rally narrowed a 114-106 loss to the Raptors on Saturday at Rogers Arena. Both teams are 1-1 this preseason.

Rui Hachimura led the Clippers with 14 points and three rebounds, while Darius Garland finished with 11 points and four assists in 19 minutes. Toronto received 20 points, five rebounds and five assists from RJ Barrett, 18 points from Immanuel Quickley and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Scottie Barnes.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before the game that Max Strus’ absence because of a foot injury would provide opportunities to experiment with different starting groups. Saturday’s combination featured Garland, Derrick Jones Jr., Hachimura, Brook Lopez and Cam Christie.

The group had trouble generating offense immediately. Lopez and Christie supplied the Clippers’ only baskets through the first 5:52, leaving Los Angeles with four points nearly halfway through the opening quarter. The Clippers trailed 24-18 after the first period and went into halftime facing a double-digit deficit.

Toronto created more separation in the third quarter, using a flurry of perimeter shooting to put the Clippers in a deeper hole. Barrett connected from beyond the arc before Quickley made consecutive 3-pointers, pushing the Raptors’ advantage to 75-55.

The Raptors finished 12 of 29 from 3-point range, shooting 41.4% despite a turnover-heavy opening quarter. Their outside shooting helped them maintain control as the Clippers searched for a sustained response.

With both teams turning to their reserves in the fourth quarter, the Clippers finally made a push. They cut the deficit to 99-91 with 4:45 remaining, but Toronto answered and rebuilt a 12-point cushion before closing out the victory.

Rookie Baba Miller contributed 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot while making three of seven attempts from the field. Fellow rookie Keaton Wagler added nine points. Garland, who received a technical foul during the second quarter, did not play after halftime.

Leonard’s presence provided a backdrop to the preseason matchup, even though the former Clippers star remained on the sideline in gray sweats. He is still building his conditioning following the September completion of the trade that sent him back to Toronto.

His next opportunity to face the Clippers will come Nov. 2 at Intuit Dome. For Los Angeles, Saturday’s more immediate concern was finding offensive rhythm with a reshaped roster and determining which combinations can help provide it.