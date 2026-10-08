Lakers vs. Kings: Dončić in midseason form, growing connectivity and woes on the glass

The Los Angeles Lakers saw more of what their offense could become Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. They also saw how much work remains.

Luka Dončić scored 23 points in 25 minutes, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 19 off the bench and Jake LaRavia continued his impressive preseason with 14 points in the Lakers’ 114-110 victory at Crypto.com Arena.

Austin Reaves made his preseason debut, finishing with eight points and eight assists. Quentin Grimes contributed 12 points, while Adou Thiero scored six.

But the Lakers allowed 20 offensive rebounds and committed 24 turnovers, two problems that undercut the encouraging stretches in their third preseason game.

With two exhibitions remaining, coach JJ Redick likes the progress. Getting healthy and building rhythm across the rotation remain priorities.

Dončić and Reaves help the pieces connect

Dončić looked comfortable controlling the offense, creating opportunities for himself while drawing attention that freed up his teammates.

Mamukelashvili continued to benefit from that attention, providing an outlet as a shooter and a connector. His 19 points offered another example of how his offensive versatility can complement the Lakers’ lead guards.

“When Luka has the ball, and you see everybody’s on their toes, defensively,” Mamukelashvili said. “Everybody wants to make sure, he gets off it.”

Reaves provided another source of open looks. His eight assists helped the Lakers get a clearer picture of how their supporting players function alongside both lead guards.

Mamukelashvili described a group willing to make the extra pass and create shots through drives and kickouts. His role also includes helping initiate possessions when Dončić and Reaves are denied the ball.

Redick identified Grimes, Mamukelashvili and LaRavia as players who have found a rhythm within the offense.

LaRavia added three rebounds and two assists to his 14 points, continuing to make a case for a prominent role. His outside shooting has reflected the confidence Redick has seen throughout the summer and training camp.

Redick said LaRavia’s offseason shooting work involved small adjustments rather than a complete rebuild.

“Ultimately the tweaks don’t matter if they don’t give you confidence,” Redick said.

The rotation, however, remains difficult to evaluate fully without Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton and the team still not at full strength.

Extra possessions remain costly

The Lakers’ offensive progress came with too many possessions surrendered at both ends.

Redick acknowledged that experimenting with lineups has contributed to the turnovers. Some groups have struggled to get organized consistently through all three preseason games, while certain players are still learning the offense.

That context explains part of the problem, but it does not erase the need for better execution.

“We got to be better taking care of the basketball,” Redick said. “That’s across the board.”

Sacramento’s 20 offensive rebounds were equally difficult to overlook, extending possessions and forcing the Lakers to defend again.

“We also didn’t have a low man all night,” Redick said.

Mamukelashvili, who has spent considerable time at center with Kessler unavailable, acknowledged that his defensive positioning remains a learning process. He emphasized communication, physicality and improving his rebounding.

There was an encouraging defensive wrinkle: A three-two matchup zone with Mamukelashvili at center and Matisse Thybulle applying pressure produced steals and deflections. Redick said the Lakers had not practiced it before trying it Thursday.

The next step is turning those disruptive stretches into complete defensive possessions. Creating pressure matters, but the Lakers still have to finish with the rebound.