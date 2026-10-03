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NBA · 2 hours ago

LeBron James makes Philadelphia debut in 76ers scrimmage

Timothy Parker, author

Timothy Parker

Host · Writer

PHILADELPHIA, PA – For the first time in eight years, LeBron James wore something other than a Lakers jersey on a NBA court. 

James joined his brand new Philadelphia 76ers teammates in an inter-squad scrimmage at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.

“I'm just trying to build and hope every day is an opportunity for us to get better and better. It's just a one percent each day mentality for us,” James said after the scrimmage. 

The arena sold out all of its available tickets for the scrimmage as fans in South Philly wanted to get their first glimpse at four-time NBA Champion, and 24-year veteran megastar. 

“Obviously it was fun to be able to play some of our Philly and I'm thankful for the first time,” James added.

“Being able to take what we've done, you know, on the practice floor brings a game, to our game for situation and around our fans.”

The now former Laker is the biggest name on what is now a superstar laden team in Philadelphia. Joining the likes of NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, sophomore sensation VJ Edgecombe, and former MVP Joel Embiid.

The question is – can this superteam on paper actually work on the court? Embiid has no concerns at least when it comes to playing with James.

“When you put two (or a bunch) of players who have a high basketball IQ it’s going to be easy to figure it out,” Embiid said. 

The 76ers are hoping they do figure it out sooner rather than later. The franchise has not reached the NBA Finals since 2001, and hasn't won a championship since the first term of the Reagan presidency. 

James has gone on record about his expectations of excellence for this Sixers team.

“I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round,” he said during the team's media day.

James has won a championship with championship with every franchise he's played for thus far, the latest coming in 2020 with the Lakers.

The new look 76ers begin their season in New York, against the defending champion Knicks. 

James will return to Los Angeles on Christmas Day, when the Sixers face the Lakers.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 4 9:30 AM
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Indianapolis Colts logo

IND

-3.5

-220

O 46.5

Washington Commanders logo

WAS

+3.5

+180

U 46.5

Oct 4 1:00 PM
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Arizona Cardinals logo

ARI

-2.5

-136

O 44.5

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NYG

+2.5

+116

U 44.5

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