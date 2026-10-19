Ranking the Top 15 Coaches in the NBA Right Now

6. Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla took over for Ime Udoka in 2022 after the team reached the finals, with very little experience. In just his second season as an NBA head coach, he helped lead Boston to its 18th championship, building a highly efficient five-out offense that helped the Celtics get over the hump.
Joe Mazzulla NBA Coaching Profile
- Team: Boston Celtics
- Career Record: 238-90
- Record With Celtics: 238-90
- Last Season Record: 56-26
- Last Season Finish: 1st in Atlantic | Lost First Round
While the five-out style of play was extremely effective when the Celtics had likely the most talented roster in the NBA in 2024, it backfired on Boston last season. The high variance this heavy three-point shooting scheme brings has proven lethal with the right personnel, yet it has been inconsistent. Mazzulla has reached the mountaintop, but it’s yet to be seen whether his offensive style can translate to the playoffs with less stacked rosters.
He certainly has a basketball mind perfectly suited to the modern age, but he hasn't been willing to change his heavy analytical approach when things go south in the playoffs. Despite that, Mazzulla has done a great job keeping the Celtics consistently in the contender category since taking over for Udoka. Last regular season was an impressive display of coaching, as he led the Celtics to a 56-win season despite their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum, being sidelined all year.