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NBA · 10 minutes ago

Tha Misfits Sit Down With Two-Time NBA Champion Craig Hodges

Mykell Mathieu, author

Mykell Mathieu

Host · Writer

Tha Misfits went back to school with a basketball legend as Mykell Mathieu and Eric Lambkins II sat down with two-time NBA champion and former Chicago Bulls guard Craig Hodges for a wide-ranging conversation about basketball, life, activism, the evolution of the game and more.

Hodges took Tha Misfits through his basketball journey, including how he developed into one of the NBA’s most respected shooters, his early years in the league and ultimately winning championships with the Bulls alongside Michael Jordan. He also reflected on his time working with and coaching Kobe Bryant, giving insight into the mindset and work ethic that made two generations of basketball greatness possible.

The conversation went far beyond just the hardwood. Hodges opened up about his activism and how standing up for his beliefs ultimately contributed to him being blackballed from the NBA. He discussed the price athletes can sometimes pay when they use their platform to speak about issues bigger than sports and offered perspective on how today’s players can remain socially active in an ever-changing climate.

Hodges also shared what it meant to raise his sons within the game, his passion for coaching youth and the importance of using basketball as a vehicle to teach discipline, accountability and life lessons.

From the differences between today’s NBA and the era in which he played to the responsibility athletes have away from the court, the conversation showed why Craig Hodges remains much more than a two-time champion. He is a teacher, activist, mentor and voice whose story still resonates today.

NFL Game Odds
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Oct 8 8:15 PM
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Oct 11 9:30 AM
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