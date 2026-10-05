TST Best Bets: October 5, 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers open their preseason tonight against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

As with most preseason games, the star players will play limited minutes in favor of the fringe roster players and the ceiling raisers. So, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves likely won't play more than 20 minutes, while players such as Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, Bronny James, Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr will get looks tonight.

The Lakers are particularly excited about Carr and Thiero – their young and athletic hybrid wings that can defend and stretch the floor next to Dončić. Carr and Thiero had great showings in the 2026 NBA Summer League, putting up 18 and 15.4 points per game respectively.

The majority depth of Los Angeles' roster was completely revamped this offseason, as the Lakers brought in Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams.

The Lakers signed Williams and Thybulle with hopes of adding cheap wings who can defend and shoot the three well. Sexton is expected to man the bench as a sixth-man scoring leader and Grimes and Kessler will slot in next to Dončić and Reaves in the starting lineup.

Los Angeles spent a ton of capital on Kessler – two unprotected first-round draft picks (2031 and 2033) and two pick swaps (2028 and 2030) as well as a four year, $130 million contract. Kessler likely won't exceed 20 minutes of playing time either – but all eyes will be on the center's chemistry with his star guards and his ability to protect the rim.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Lakers under 117.5 points

Rundown: It's a small sample size, but six teams have played in the preseason thus far and only one team has eclipsed 117 points. Preseason is a giant mixed bag since the coaches are tinkering with different lineups and giving playing time to players trying to prove themselves. It's also a time for team chemistry to gel against new opponents – so offenses are more rigid than usual. The Lakers have a deep roster of NBA talent and were eighth in offensive rating last season led by Dončić, but don't expect that to click just yet.

Second Pick: Sacramento Kings over 111.5 points

Rundown: The Kings had the 26th offensive rating last season at 111.4 – and they will be relying on a young roster to carry the load this season. The Kings drafted Darius Acuff, Alex Karaban and Emanuel Sharp and lost Demar Derozan and Russell Westbrook this offseason. If the other preseason games are any indication, the rookies will get plenty of playing time in an effort to get them legit NBA action. Acuff averaged 19 points and 5.3 assists per game in the Summer League and will get plenty of time to show off his scoring prowess tonight, while veteran addition Ben Simmons and roster staples Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk will man the first quarter.