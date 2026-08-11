Ranking the Top 15 5th-Year Women’s College Basketball Players Who Could Return

15. Gift Uchenna, F, Wisconsin

A note on eligibility: A federal judge recently clarified that the injunction granting certain 2022 entrants a potential fifth season doesn't override existing NCAA rules on professional participation, transfer windows or roster limits. In practice, each player's path back for 2026-27 comes down to her own eligibility and roster situation.

Uchenna gets an asterisk because her case isn't the standard 2022-entry situation covered by the injunction. Wisconsin had already requested another year for her through a separate process; before Southern Illinois and Wisconsin, she spent two seasons at Shih Hsin University in Taipei, and those counted against her NCAA clock. The Badgers reportedly held a roster spot while awaiting the appeal.

On basketball alone, she'd rank far higher. In just 18.9 minutes a night, the 6-foot-3 forward averaged 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks—a year after posting 14.5 and 12.8 at Southern Illinois. She's an elite rebounder with real rim protection.