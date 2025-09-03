Live NowLive
NCAAB - WOMENS · 4 hours ago

Top 100 Women’s Athletes 2025 NIL Deals: Williams is a Force

Host · Writer

  • 100. Tiare Jennings

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 60,000

  • 2. Kai Trump (Golf)

    NIL Valuation: $1.1 million

    Social Media Followers: 5.4 million

    School: Miami Hurricanes

    Position: Golfer

  • 3. NiJaree Canady (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: $600,000

    Social Media Followers: 38,000

    School: Texas Tech Red Raider

    Position: Pitcher

  • 4. Aaliyah Chavez (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 115,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooner

    Position: Point Guard

  • 5. Juju Watkins (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: $576,000

    Social Media Followers: 1.3 million

    School: USC Trojans

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 6. Anna Frey (Tennis)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 2.9 million

    School: North Carolina Tar Heels

    Position: Tennis Player

  • 7. Sydney Smith (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: $537,000

    Social Media Followers: 3.3 million

    School: South Connecticut State Owls

    Position: Gymnast

  • 8. Jada Williams (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 1.1 million

    School: Iowa State Cyclones

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 9. Jade Carey (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 821,000

    School: Oregon State Beavers

    Position: Gymnast

     

  • 10. Deja Kelly (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 1.3 million

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 11. Shelomi Sanders (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 715,000

    School: Alabama AM Bulldogs

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 12. Azzi Fudd (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 612,000

    School: UConn Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 13. Riley White (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 915,000

    School: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Pole Vaulter

  • 14. Chloe Kitts (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 477,000

    School: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Small Forward

  • 15. Harper Murray (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 573,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers 

    Position: Outside Hitter (Volleyball)

  • 16. Gianna Bullock (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 365,000

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Heptathlon Athlete

  • 17. Grace McCallum (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 398,000

    School: Utah Utes

    Position: Gymnast

  • 18. KK Arnold (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 703,000

    School: UConn Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 19. Emily Cole (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 522,000

    School: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Distance Runner

  • 20. Lexi Rodriguez (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 500,000

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Libero (Volleyball)

  • 21. Ragan Smith (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 235,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Gymnast

  • 22. Meezy O'Neal (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 311,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Combo Guard

  • 23. Elena Arenas (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 432,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 24. Amiah Simmons (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 382,000

    School: San Jose Spartans

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 25. MiLaysia Fulwiley (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 201,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Point Guard

  • 26. Brylie St. Clair (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 403,000

    School: Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Position: Outfielder

  • 27. Parker Valby (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 212,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Distance Runner

  • 28. Raven Johnson (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 209,000

    School: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Point Guard

  • 29. Madisen Skinner (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 176,000

    School: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Outside Hitter (Volleyball)

  • 30. Jess Gardner (Track and Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 364,000

    School: Graduate

    Position: Pole Vault

  • Check out The Smylie Show on SportsGrid

  • 31. Laney Choboy (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 393,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Defensive Specialist 

  • 32. Sydney Parrish (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 351,000

    School: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 33. Sloane Blakely (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 153,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast (Vault

  • 34. Last Tear-Poa (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 160,000

    School: Arizona State Sun Devils

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 35. Morgan Hurd (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 234,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast (Uneven Bars)

  • 36. Riley McCusker (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 166,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast (Uneven Bars)

  • 37. Ally Batenhorst (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 363,000

    School: USC Trojans

    Position: Outside Hitter

  • 38. Lexi Hiltunen (Soccer)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 259,000

    School: Princeton Tigers

    Position: Attacking Midfielder

  • 39. Emma Koabel (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 758,000

    School: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Shooting Guard

     

  • 40. Maisie Boesiger (Volleyball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 364,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Defensive Specialist

  • 41. Aneesah Morrow (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 219,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Small Forward

  • 42. Katriina Wright (Track)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 138,000

    School: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Runner

  • 43. KJ Johnson (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 287,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 44. Aleah Finnegan (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 226,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 45. Jordy Bahl (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 170,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers 

    Position: Pitcher

  • 46. Maya Brady (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 136,000

  • 47. Aubrey Griffin (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 382,000

    School: UConn Huskies

    Position: Small Forwar

  • 48. Chloe Spreen (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 201,000

    School: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 49. Merritt Beason

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 189,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Opposite Hitter

  • 50. Jayda Coleman (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 215,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Outfielder

  • 51. Ashley McElmurry (Track & Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 233,000

    School: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Jumper

  • 52. Bree Hall (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 154,000

    School: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 53. Ziyah Holman (Track & Field)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 102,000

    School: Texas Longhorns (Graduate)

    Position: Sprinter

  • 54. Leanne Wong (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 123,000

    School: Florida Gators

    Position: Gymnast

  • 55. Mikayla Boykin (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 129,000

    School: Charlotte 49ers

    Position: Shooting Guard

  • 56. Sage Thompson (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 195,000

    School: Oregon State Beavers

    Position: Gymnast

  • 57. Haleigh Bryant (Gymnastics)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 117,000

    School: LSU Tigers

    Position: Gymnast

     

  • 58. Kiki Rice (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 106,000

    School: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Point Guard

  • 59. Kiyomi McMiller (Basketball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 97,000

    School: Penn State Nittany Lions

    Position: Point Guard

  • 60. Kinzie Hansen (Softball)

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 130,000

    School: Oklahoma Sooners (Graduate)

    Position: Catcher

  • 61. Te-Hina Paopao

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 144,000

  • 62. Kaleena Smith

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 100,000

  • 63. Paulina Paris

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 95,000

  • 64. Lily Torrence

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 95,000

  • 65. Maile O'Keefe

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 105,000

  • 66. Olivia Fabry

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 194,000

  • 67. Ashley Chevalier

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 99,000

  • 68. Grace Lyon

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 91,000

  • 69. Chance Gray

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 87,000

  • 70. Emma Malabuyo

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 94,000

  • 71. Kylie Feuerbach

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 113,000

  • 72. Michaela Edenfield

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 184,000

  • 73. Jordana Codio

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 80,000

  • 74. Mikaylah Williams

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 73,000

  • 75. Konnor McClain

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 76,000

  • 76. Ice Brady

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 174,000

  • 77. Jayda Curry

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 93,000

  • 78. Ashlyn Watkins

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 67,000

  • 79. Alyssa Ustby

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 175,000

  • 80. Keonilei Akana

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 59,000

  • 81. Emma Kelley

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 62,000

  • 82. Amani Bartlett

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 132,000

  • 83. Talitha Diggs

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 71,000

  • 84. Maddie Scherr

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 127,000

  • 85. Grace Stephens

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 85,000

  • 86. Laila Phelia

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 86,000

  • 87. Jerzy Robinson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 68,000

  • 88. Alia Armstrong

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 59,000

  • 89. Toby Fournier

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 67,000

  • 90. Makenzie Steele

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 69,000

  • 91. Kenadi Brown

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 236,000

  • 92. Lexi Booras

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 62,000

  • 93. Nya Reed

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 54,000

  • 94. Kateri Poole

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 122,000

  • 95. Kenzie Knuckles

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 74,000

  • 96. Brooklynn Haywood

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 56,000

    Photo Credit: Clark County Today 

  • 97. Jordan Bowers

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 47,000

  • 98. Devyn Robinson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 138,000

  • 99. Britton Wilson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 56,000

  • 100. Tiare Jennings

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Social Media Followers: 60,000

