UCLA sophomore Lena Bilić to miss 2026-27 season with ACL tear

LOS ANGELES – The defending champion UCLA Bruins announced some devastating injury news Sunday when it was revealed that sophomore forward Lena Bilić will miss the entirety of the 2026-27 season after suffering a torn ACL during a practice session.

Bilić is one of the few Bruins returning from last season, alongside sophomore guard Chrizzy Karamouzi, sophomore forward Sienna Betts and senior forward Amanda Muse, after a mass graduation of UCLA stars from the 2026 NCAA champion squad and the Croatian wing was set to play a major role in the team going forward.

“We are devastated for Lena,” head coach Cori Close said. “She is such an important part of what we do here and I know she’ll continue to be impactful for us through her recovery. We’ll be with Lena every step of the way and she’s in great hands with the best medical staff in the country, so I know she will come out on the other side stronger and better.”

Sophomore Lena Bilić will miss the 2026-27 season due to injury. More here ️: https://t.co/LgCkaCP8mG #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/JGcLpcpcH3 — UCLA Women's Basketball (@UCLAWBB) October 4, 2026

Bilić was recruited out of Croatia ahead of last season and averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12.1 minutes per game while shooting 35.5% from the floor and 27.4% from three point range.

Dating back to last season, Close has often spoken positively about Bilic and clearly expected her to take a major step in her development this season with a likely increase in usage.

Sophomore Lena Bilić will miss the entire 2026-27 season after suffering an ACL tear during practice. Bilić was expected to have a major role with @UCLAWBB this season after a promising freshman year — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) October 4, 2026

With the start of the 2026-27 regular season less than a month away, losing Bilić is a major blow to the structure of the Bruins as they prepare to defend the program's first-ever NCAA national title.

Without Bilić, the Bruins will likely put more emphasis on players like senior guard Donovyn Hunter and senior forward Addy Brown, but Bilić's positioning on the roster as a wing that could slot into either the two or the three on the floor promised to be a key factor in the Bruins' offense this season.

UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilić (9) attempts a reverse lay up during an NCAA basketball game against the UCSB Gauchos on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. Bruins defeated the Gauchos 87-50. Nick Lucero – The Sporting Tribune UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilić (9) attempts a reverse lay up during an NCAA basketball game against the UCSB Gauchos on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. Bruins defeated the Gauchos 87-50.

The Bruins will be forced into more traditional positional splits on the floor now that Bilić's versatility won't be an option, but their depth specifically at small forward will be called into question in her absence.

UCLA's offense last season often swayed toward a four guard lineup, which could be the game plan for this season as well, but that game plan because far more difficult now that Bilić's versatility won't be available to them throughout the season.