Which 70 Teams Improved the Most in the College Basketball Transfer Portal?

70) Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State fell victim to the transfer portal this offseason, losing several talented players of their own. However, the Sun Devils did a great job replacing the talent they lost with incoming additions to give them a chance in the Big 12 again next season.

Notable Incoming Transfers:

N/A Moe Odum (13.1 PPG at Pepperdine)

N/A Marcus Adams Jr. (16.1 PPG at Cal State)

N/A Allen Mukeba (14.6 PPG at Oakland)

N/A Bryce Ford (7.1 PPG at Toledo)