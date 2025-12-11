10 Bold College Football Predictions For Bowl Season

10. Utah and Nebraska Combine for 400 Rushing Yards

The Utah Utes have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, and this could very well be Kyle Whittingham’s final game as the head coach in Salt Lake City. They take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Las Vegas Bowl, and it’s fair to say that the Huskers are a team in flux with a weak defensive line that is probably going to get worse by the time this game kicks off. The Huskers gave up 5.1 yards per carry (118th nationally), and Utah has obliterated teams, at times, on the ground. Nebraska does have a solid rushing attack of its own, and it should be able to churn out some yards as well. The two combine for at least 400 yards rushing as the Utes bludgeon the Huskers.

Nebraska at Utah (-15.5)

