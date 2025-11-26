10 Bold College Football Predictions Heading Into Week 14

2. Mississippi State Wins Egg Bowl
The Ole Miss players and coaching staff have to be as distracted as any team in the country right now. Despite a 10-1 record and being amid one of the best seasons in school history ahead of a matchup with rival Mississippi State, everyone is more focused on what head coach Lane Kiffin is going to say after the game about where he’ll be coaching in 2026 than on what will happen in the Egg Bowl. Ole Miss has had close calls against Kentucky, Arkansas, Washington State, Oklahoma, and Florida, so they are not an invincible machine that can easily overcome an off day, and Mississippi State is a few plays away from being near .500 in the SEC. If the Bulldogs can get off to a good start and those cowbells start clanging away on Black Friday, Ole Miss would be primed for an upset that puts their College Football Playoff hopes in a bit of turmoil.