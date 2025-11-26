10 Bold College Football Predictions Heading Into Week 14

10. Alabama Gets Emphatic Iron Bowl Win

Alabama needs to beat rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday night to make the SEC Championship Game. A loss would send the Georgia Bulldogs into that game, and it would almost certainly eliminate the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff. In addition, the noise surrounding the future of head coach Kalen DeBoer would get dialed up to 11. Auburn is only 1-6 in the SEC and playing under an interim coach, but just two weeks ago, they challenged Vanderbilt in Nashville and nearly pulled off that upset. There’s no reason to trust the Tigers to play a clean game, and Alabama should be incredibly motivated to put forth its best 60 minutes of the season. The Crimson Tide erupts for 40+ points and wins this game by double-digits.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.