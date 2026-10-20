'Everybody has a story to tell': The group behind UCLA and its remarkable turnaround

LOS ANGELES — The No. 9 UCLA Bruins roster shares a common destination, but the journeys that brought them to Westwood are anything but alike.

When first-year head coach Bob Chesney arrived on campus, those individual journeys began to converge around a singular mission: resurrecting a program that had managed just three wins the previous season.

Now, six games into a season few could have predicted, the Bruins are turning heads across college football — finishing the week as the last unbeaten team in the Big Ten conference.

While standout performances have fueled UCLA on the field, the remarkable turnaround is about more than what happens between the lines. It is about the people and stories behind it.

"It's really important to recognize individuals and let them be them," Chesney said Tuesday. "Everybody has a story to tell."

Chesney began building UCLA’s culture in the preseason, encouraging players to share their motivations and aspirations as they navigate the pressures of college football. That emphasis on individual purpose and collective identity may be one of the driving forces behind the Bruins’ first 6-0 start since 2022.

"To know you have a group that can keep this united, that you can trust and be open and vulnerable with is what we're ultimately trying to build," Chesney said.

With a collection of transfers from FCS programs, UCLA has welcomed players to Westwood looking to prove they belong on college football’s biggest stage. Few have made a stronger case than fifth-year running back Wayne Knight.

Knight, who played under Chesney at James Madison in 2025, has emerged as the centerpiece of a UCLA rushing attack that leads the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (231.0) and yards per carry (5.6). After rushing for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns in his final season with the Dukes, Knight has carried that momentum to the Big Ten, establishing himself as one of the conference’s most productive playmakers.

Wayne Knight #3 of the UCLA Bruins runs with the ball during the game against Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Pasadena, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Wayne Knight #3 of the UCLA Bruins runs with the ball during the game against Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

Through six games with the Bruins, Knight has already surpassed his touchdown total from last season, finding the end zone on the ground in every game. He is on pace to match former UCLA All-American Skip Hicks’ program record of 22 rushing touchdowns in a single season, set in 1997.

"When the light shines on somebody and they get a little more notice, those stories start to pop up," Chesney said.

Perhaps the most interesting development surrounding UCLA’s start to the 2026 season is the emergence of quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who made his first start of the season in the Bruins’ 17-7 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. The California native stepped into the starting role after senior quarterback Nico Iamaleava injured his knee during UCLA’s upset win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Week 6.

In his first test against an FBS opponent, the Cal Poly transfer rose to the occasion — throwing for a career-high 264 yards on 22 completions against a Wisconsin team that entered the matchup riding a four-game winning streak.

Ty Dieffenbach #14 of the UCLA Bruins runs with the ball during the game against Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Pasadena, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Ty Dieffenbach #14 of the UCLA Bruins runs with the ball during the game against Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

Following his first win at home in front of the UCLA crowd at the Rose Bowl, the quarterback described the experience as a "dream come true," and how special the moment was. With Chesney describing Iamaleava’s injury as “severe” on Monday, Dieffenbach will have the opportunity to create more special moments as the Bruins' signal-caller.

For many teams, losing the starting quarterback could reveal hidden flaws and derail a promising season.

Not UCLA. Not under Chesney.

A next-man-up mentality, combined with a roster who plays with a chip on its shoulder, has fueled UCLA’s steady rise from unranked to top ten in the nation. The Bruins’ transformation has unfolded before the college football world, driven by a selfless group united by a singular goal — winning.

They have been perfect in accomplishing that goal to this point, driven by a group of individuals eager to make their mark on a program searching for its first College Football Playoff appearance.

"I think there’s a lot of guys on this team who have a lot to prove," senior wide receiver Landon Ellis said following Saturday's win over Wisconsin.

Chesney and the Bruins will look to add a new chapter to what has already become one of college football’s most compelling stories on Saturday afternoon as they welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Pasadena.