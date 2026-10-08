5 Bold Predictions for College Football Ahead of Week 6

5. Keelon Russell and Alabama Handle Georgia

Alabama and Georgia meet on Saturday night in one of the marquee matchups of the 2026 season. The Crimson Tide have actually fared really well against the Bulldogs in the regular season, with wins in ten straight regular-season games between the two powers. Of course, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have won the postseason clashes. Georgia has been really impressive thus far, but I think it’s fair to wonder whether they can scale up their performance against competent opposition. Thus far, UGA has not beaten a team that will end up in a bowl game (unless Oklahoma can rally). Gunner Stockton has been really good at getting the ball to his playmakers and letting them gain yards after the catch, but Alabama’s lengthy secondary will challenge him to throw the ball more than five or six yards past the line of scrimmage. On the other side of the ball, Keelon Russell looks like he’s potentially the best quarterback in the sport, and I think he announces himself in a huge way against UGA in Tuscaloosa.