5 Bold Predictions for College Football Ahead of Week 7

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns Are Exposed As Frauds

For weeks, we've been talking about how overvalued the Texas Longhorns are. Another flat performance against the Florida Gators should be sufficient to expose them as frauds.

The Longhorns' offense is one of the worst we've seen in years. They sit in the bottom half of the country in virtually every offensive category, despite opening their season against a slew of lesser-than opponents. Even against a gutless Florida defense, we don't have high expectations for Arch Manning and the Longhorns.

This is the beginning of the end for Texas. Already with a loss under its belt and four straight ranked matchups after Week 7, Texas is at an inflection point of its season. We don't think they pass the test this week and quickly fall out of playoff contention.