5 Bold Predictions for College Football Ahead of Week 7

Perennially, SEC teams are prioritized in the AP Poll, and deservingly so. At the outset of Week 7, nine teams are ranked. Unfortunately, we anticipate an untimely demise for at least three of those programs.
LSU is the team most at risk of falling out of favor, but a vastly improved effort against Mississippi State should help them move up the rankings. Conversely, this should be the end of the line for the Bulldogs.
Likewise, Tennessee will have its hands full against Alabama. The Vols are ill-equipped to handle what the Crimson Tide can throw their way, and a one-sided defeat should cast them from the Top 25.
Lastly, Kentucky has vaulted into the rankings, only to leave as quickly as they arrived. The Wildcats' last two wins came by a combined two points. They are one upset victory away from being discarded by the AP. Sadly, we think a loss to Oklahoma would be sufficient to see the Wildcats removed.