College Football Championship Game Preview & Best Bets

Stadium: AmFirst Stadium

AmFirst Stadium Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Time: Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: KENN -2.5 | Total: 60.5

KENN -2.5 | 60.5 Moneyline: KENN -135 | JVST +115

These teams met just a few weeks ago, at this exact stadium, with the Gamecocks taking a decisive 35-26 victory. Still, Kennesaw State out-gained the hosts 579-451, throwing four interceptions in the loss. Clearly, the Owls are the superior team. Turnovers won’t be an issue in the CUSA Championship Game, with Kennesaw State being crowned champions.

Best Bet: Kennesaw State -2.5

Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium

Bridgeforth Stadium Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, VA Time: Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, 7:00 p.m. ET Spread: JMU -23.5 | Total: 47.5

JMU -23.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: JMU -4000 | TROY +1300

Believe it or not, these Sun Belt foes haven’t met since 2023, when James Madison escaped with a 16-14 win. Still, this iteration of the Dukes is a much more competent squad than the 2023 edition. JMU has an outside shot at a playoff berth and could usurp some of the other Group of Five programs, depending on how things shake out in Week 15. While a victory seems like a virtual guarantee, we don’t think the Dukes cover the hefty spread against the defense-first Trojans.

Best Bet: Troy +23.5

Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Time: Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: BSU -4.5 | Total: 59.5

BSU -4.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: BSU -175 | UNLV +150

In each of the last three matchups, we’ve believed in the Rebels, and they’ve let us down every time. Nevertheless, we like UNLV’s chances of covering the spread just past a key number. The Rebels have scored 38 or more in three of their last four, covering the spread in all but one of those matchups. Boise State’s defense isn’t as imposing as it once was, and UNLV has the offensive acumen to break free.

Best Bet: UNLV +4.5

Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Time: Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: UNT -2.5 | Total: 66.5

UNT -2.5 | 66.5 Moneyline: UNT -135 | TULN +115

People have been sleeping on Tulane all season. While every other elite Group of Five school has been talked about as playoff contenders, the Green Wave have been swept under the rug. This is their opportunity to show the FBS what they’re made of, as they take down the favorite Mean Green in the AAC Championship Game. Behind a rowdy home crowd, expect Tulane to turn to its balanced attack to send North Texas packing to a meaningless bowl game.

Best Bet: Tulane +115

Stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI Time: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: WMU -2.5 | Total: 43.5

WMU -2.5 | 43.5 Moneyline: WMU -130 | M-OH +110

The MAC was built on sound defensive football, but we expect offense to reign supreme in this year’s conference championship game. The RedHawks have turned on the offensive jets, recording 82 points over their previous two contests. Likewise, Western Michigan has eclipsed 31 in each of its last two. Those trends carry these teams into a winner-take-all showdown, and we don’t expect either to let up. This game goes over the very reachable total.

Best Bet: Over 43.5

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Time: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: TTU -12.5 | Total: 49.5

TTU -12.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: TTU -650 | BYU +425

Even with a loss, the Texas Tech Red Raiders seem assured of a playoff berth. The -12.5 favorites in the Big 12 Championship Game are clearly the superior team versus the BYU Cougars. Still, BYU’s offense is better than it showed in its Week 11 matchup, when it put up just seven points against the Red Raiders. An improved Cougars’ offense puts this total and spread within reach.

Best Bet: BYU +12.5, Over 49.5

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Time: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET Spread: UGA -2.5 | Total: 47.5

UGA -2.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: UGA -145 | ALA +125

Georgia dropped a decision earlier in the campaign, but this Bama squad looks more beatable than it has in years. Expect the Bulldogs to put forth a tremendous offensive effort, forcing the Crimson Tide to try to keep pace. Even at their best, we don’t think Alabama can hang with this Georgia team.

Best Bet: Georgia -2.5

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Time: Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: UVA -3.5 | Total: 57.5

UVA -3.5 | 57.5 Moneyline: UVA -175 | DUKE +150

The Blue Devils need to win this game with offense. The Cavaliers have a significant edge on defense, but if Duke can get the ball moving, they can keep Virginia’s offense off the field. We’re anticipating an improved game plan and vastly superior execution, as the Blue Devils stay close in the ACC Championship Game.

Best Bet: Duke +3.5

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Time: Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: OSU -4.5 | Total: 47.5

OSU -4.5 | 47.5 Moneyline: OSU -200 | IU +170

Undoubtedly, the premier matchup of the weekend, the undefeated Hoosiers try to knock off the Buckeyes for Big Ten supremacy. Ohio State’s defense hasn’t been tested this year, taking on mostly inferior opponents. Indiana will turn to its offense to keep the ball moving, forcing the Buckeyes to try to keep pace. In the end, we predict more of a track meet than you would typically see in a Big Ten contest, with the best players making the most significant impact.

Best Bet: IU-OSU Over 47.5, Jeremiah Smith Over 73.5 Receiving Yards

