College Football Week 3: Predicting the Outcomes of Every Top 25 Game

(20) Utah Utes vs. Wyoming Cowboys

Stadium: War Memorial Stadium

War Memorial Stadium Location: Laramie, WY

Laramie, WY Time: Saturday 8 p.m. ET

Saturday 8 p.m. ET Spread: Utah -23.5 | Total: 48.5

Utah -23.5 | 48.5 Moneyline: Utah -3000 | Wyoming +1200

Utah's offense will be up to its usual antics, and the Cowboys will do their best to keep pace.

Predicted Outcome: Utah 42 - Wyoming 20

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.