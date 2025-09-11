College Football Week 3: Predicting the Outcomes of Every Top 25 Game
Grant White
Host · Writer
(20) Utah Utes vs. Wyoming Cowboys
- Stadium: War Memorial Stadium
- Location: Laramie, WY
- Time: Saturday 8 p.m. ET
- Spread: Utah -23.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: Utah -3000 | Wyoming +1200
Utah's offense will be up to its usual antics, and the Cowboys will do their best to keep pace.
Predicted Outcome: Utah 42 - Wyoming 20
Indiana State Sycamores vs. (22) Indiana Hoosiers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Bloomington, IN
- Time: Friday 6:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Indiana -48.5 | Total: 59.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Indiana is getting overlooked by everyone early this season, but the Hoosiers won't capture anyone's attention yet.
Predicted Outcome: Indiana 52 - Indiana State 10
(4) Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Stadium: Martin Stadium
- Location: Evanston, IL
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Oregon -27.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: Oregon -8000 | Northwestern +2200
Oregon embarks on its first road test, which it will pass with flying colors.
Predicted Outcome: Oregon 42 - Northwestern 14
(13) Oklahoma Sooners vs. Temple Owls
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, PA
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Oklahoma -21.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: Oklahoma -2800 | Temple +1160
People have seemingly forgotten about Oklahoma's recent woes. This is a classic letdown spot.
Predicted Outcome: Temple 27 - Oklahoma 24
Central Michigan Chippewas vs. (23) Michigan Wolverines
- Stadium: Michigan Stadium
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Michigan -27.5 | Total: 42.5
- Moneyline: Michigan -7000 | Central Michigan +2000
Michigan hasn't looked great in either of its first two games. Still, the Big House is no joke.
Predicted Outcome: Michigan 27 - Central Michigan 20
Wisconsin Badgers vs. (19) Alabama Crimson Tide
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Alabama -20.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: Alabama -2000 | Wisconsin +980
A few years ago, this would have been considered a premier matchup, but Wisconsin has fallen by the wayside.
Predicted Outcome: Alabama 31 - Wisconsin 10
(12) Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Stadium: Bobby Dodd Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Time: Saturday 12 p.m. ET
- Spread: Clemson -2.5 | Total: 52.5
- Moneyline: Clemson -150 | Georgia Tech +125
Clemson has fallen out of favor early this season, but their playoff hopes could be extinguished in Week 3.
Predicted Outcome: Georgia Tech 35 - Clemson 31
South Alabama Jaguars vs. (24) Auburn Tigers
- Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Time: Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: Auburn -24.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: Auburn -3500 | South Alabama +1280
Auburn is desperately trying to reassert itself as a powerhouse. There will be work left to do after Week 3.
Predicted Outcome: Auburn 35 - South Alabama 21
(5) Georgia Bulldogs vs. (15) Tennessee Volunteers
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Georgia -4.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: Georgia -178 | Tennessee +146
Georgia faces a stiff challenge on Saturday and risks having its playoff spot jeopardized early. Vols prevail.
Predicted Outcome: Tennessee 28 - Georgia 27
Villanova Wildcats vs. (2) Penn State Nittany Lions
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium
- Location: University Park, PA
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Penn State -48.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Penn State failed to cover in Week 2, but that doesn't diminish its convincing win. A similar outcome is expected against Villanova.
Predicted Outcome: Penn State 42 - Villanova 0
Oregon State Beavers vs. (21) Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- Time: Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Texas Tech -23.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: Texas Tech -3000 | Oregon State +1200
Assuredly, this will be the highest-scoring game of the weekend, with Texas Tech cruising to victory.
Predicted Outcome: Texas Tech 52 - Oregon State 35
(14) Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium
- Location: Jonesboro, AR
- Time: Saturday 4 p.m. ET
- Spread: Iowa State -20.5 | Total: 55.5
- Moneyline: Iowa State -1700 | Arkansas State +890
Iowa State's defense will need to stand tall versus Arkansas State. Thankfully, that's been a strength this season.
Predicted Outcome: Iowa State 27 - Arkansas State 20
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. (25) Missouri Tigers
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Columbia, MO
- Time: Saturday 4 p.m. ET
- Spread: Missouri -27.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: Missouri -7000 | Louisiana +2000
Mizzou can strengthen its record, but that won't be of any consolation when it heads into conference play.
Predicted Outcome: Missouri 35 - Louisiana 14
UTEP Miners vs. (7) Texas Longhorns
- Stadium: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium
- Location: Austin, TX
- Time: Saturday 4:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Texas -41.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: N/A
Texas still has something to prove, and that will come at UTEP's expense on Saturday.
Predicted Outcome: Texas 55 - UTEP 7
(18) South Florida Bulls vs. (5) Miami Hurricanes
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- Time: Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Miami -17.5 | Total: 57.5
- Moneyline: Miami -750 | South Florida +520
It seems inconceivable, but South Florida could start its season with three straight wins versus ranked opponents. But a late score relegates the Bulls to 2-1.
Predicted Outcome: Miami 27 - South Florida 25
Ohio Bobcats vs. (1) Ohio State Buckeyes
- Stadium: Ohio Stadium
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET
- Spread: Ohio State -31.5 | Total: 51.5
- Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 | Ohio +2800
The Bobcats will hang around long enough to make Ohio State feel uncomfortable. But the Buckeyes pull away late.
Predicted Outcome: Ohio State 42 - Ohio 20
Western Michigan Broncos vs. (9) Illinois Fighting Illini
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET
- Spread: Illinois -27.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: Illinois -4500 | Western Michigan +1600
Next to the other Big Ten programs, Illinois is forgotten. Another convincing win doesn't elevate them to the elite.
Predicted Outcome: Illinois 51 - Western Michigan 14
Arkansas Razorbacks vs. (17) Ole Miss Rebels
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Time: Saturday 7 p.m. ET
- Spread: Ole Miss -7.5 | Total: 61.5
- Moneyline: Ole Miss -260 | Arkansas +210
Ole Miss tackles Kentucky in its SEC opener. The Rebels turn to their defense to secure the win.
Predicted Outcome: Ole Miss 27 - Kentucky 23
Florida Gators vs. (3) LSU Tigers
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: LSU -7.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: LSU -280 | Florida +225
An improved effort does nothing to boost Florida's chances versus LSU.
Predicted Outcome: LSU 27 - Florida 21
(16) Texas A&M Aggies vs. (8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
- Location: South Bend, IN
- Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET
- Spread: Notre Dame -6.5 | Total: 49.5
- Moneyline: Notre Dame -250 | Texas A&M +205
We're not sure where people think points will come from in this one. Notre Dame in a nail-biter.
Predicted Outcome: Notre Dame 17 - Texas A&M 13
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. (11) South Carolina Gamecocks
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Location: Columbia, SC
- Time: Saturday 7:45 p.m. ET
- Spread: South Carolina -4.5 | Total: 48.5
- Moneyline: South Carolina -178 | Vanderbilt +146
Vanderbilt is loaded with upset potential. The damn shame of it is that the Commodores faithful won't be able to throw the uprights in the river.
Predicted Outcome: Vanderbilt 17 - South Carolina 14
