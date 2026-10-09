College Football Week 6 Best Bets: 6 B1GBets Big Ten Expert Picks

Week 6 of the College Football season kicks off tonight in the Big Ten when No. 20 Iowa travels to Washington. Seven conference games this week include a ranked-vs.-ranked matchup as No. 13 Oregon hosts No. 21 UCLA, which still doesn’t feel like B1G football. Big Noon pits an undefeated pair, with No. 7 Indiana heading to Nebraska, while Penn State’s whiteout against USC is the primetime NBC game.

B1G BETS 2026 BETTING RECORD

Last Week: 4-3 (-1/2 UNIT)

4-3 (-1/2 UNIT) 2026 Season: 17-21-1 (-6 UNITS) | ATS Bets: 8-12-1 (-4.5 UNITS)

17-21-1 (-6 UNITS) 8-12-1 (-4.5 UNITS) Team Totals: 9-8 (-1 UNIT) | Game Totals: 0-1 (-0.5 UNIT)

9-8 (-1 UNIT) 0-1 (-0.5 UNIT) Not So B1G Bets: 14-10-1 (+2 UNITS) | B1G Bets: 3-11 (-8 UNITS)

14-10-1 (+2 UNITS) 3-11 (-8 UNITS) B1GGER Bets: 0-0 (0 UNITS) | B1GGEST Bets: 0-0 (0 UNITS)

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NOT SO B1G BET (1/2 UNIT): 14-10-1 (+2 UNITS)

WASHINGTON -2.5 Iowa (FanDuel)

This is a bad spot for Iowa. After back-to-back weeks against Michigan and Ohio State, they have to travel cross-country on a short week to play Washington on Friday night. The Hawkeyes feel like a square dog, and I get it, but you know the saying: scared money don’t make money. Vegas isn’t giving bucks away, and if that’s how you view a spread, think again.

Since the Big Ten added the four Pac-12 schools in 2024, teams traveling east-to-west are 10-20-2 ATS. While they lost to Minnesota in Week 4, the Huskies have handled business in this spot, going 5-2 straight up and ATS when hosting traditional Big Ten schools.

Iowa is 0-2 (1-1 ATS) on the West Coast, with losses to a bad UCLA team in 2024 and USC last season. Huskie Stadium is a tough place to play in. Coming off back-to-back losses and hosting a Friday night game against a ranked opponent, this feels like a last stand for Washington and a chance to turn their season around.

Under Jedd Fisch, the Huskies are 14-3 at home, and Demond Williams plays his best ball there. He is also most comfortable against zone defenses, which Iowa plays. Before you mention that Phil Parker’s zone scheme is different, remember that Bryce Underwood played the best game of his career against this unit two weeks ago.

This is also the healthiest Washington’s offensive line has been all season.

I’m not here to tell you the Huskies are better than you think, but the Hawkeyes aren’t as good. The gap isn’t there. Per Game on Paper, Washington is 36th in success rate and 38th in EPA/play, while Iowa is 64th in success rate and 59th in EPA/play. The big difference is that the Hawkeyes have played crisper against much weaker opponents.

More on this game and handicap below.

NEBRASKA UNDER 20.5 (DraftKings)

Most weather-related college football news has centered on the hyped Alabama-Georgia matchup. Wind will also be a factor in Lincoln, where it’s projected to be quite strong for Indiana at Nebraska. Wind, more than rain, hurts scoring.

This favors an Indiana defense that is tough to run against. The Hoosiers have been vulnerable against the pass but are ranked seventh in rush success rate and 16th in EPA/rush. Overall, their defense has allowed 4.14 yards per play, which is eighth in the country.

This is a huge step up in competition for Nebraska’s offensive line as it faces a defensive front led by linebackers Isaiah Jones (37 tackles) and Rolijah Hardy (37 tackles). That duo can roam free behind what may be college football’s deepest defensive line.

Stephen Daley, Tyrique Tucker, Mario Landino, Daniel Ndukwe, and Kellan Wyatt were all key pieces to the 2025 national championship team. Daley and Wyatt are fifth-year guys the Hoosiers brought back late in the process, so they prepared for life without them by adding transfer defensive ends Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor. Osunsanmi leads them with four sacks.

When Nebraska does throw the ball, can they handle a defense ranked third in pressure rate (14.7%) and first in pressure rate without blitzing (15.4)?

In Indiana’s past 23 regular-season games (18 conference games), they’ve allowed over 20 points three times and over 24 points once (vs. Ohio State in 2024).

Bryant Haines is an elite defensive coach who I trust in most matchups. Expect Nebraska to struggle against the toughest defense they’ve faced so far.

Illinois -2.5 MICHIGAN STATE (DraftKings)

The Illini are coming off a bad loss to Purdue as a 9.5-point favorite. They are in a down season, but not as bad as Michigan State, which has lost three straight and has scored 26 total points in its three games against Power 4 teams.

Illinois has a troubling defense, but its 5.73 yards per play allowed (98th) isn’t much worse than MSU’s 5.62 (89th). It was a mess from the get-go, which led to the firing of DC Bobby Hauck just three games into the season. With better communication and fewer mistakes, the defense could improve this week. The bar is low.

Only one unit on either side is decent: the Illini’s offense.

Katin Houser has been a good addition at quarterback: 1,246 yards, 65.8%, 8.0 YPA, 11 TDs, and three INTs. Including 263 yards with a TD pass (no INTs) at Ohio State. He can sling it. WR1 Collin Dixon (40-546-8 TDs) is on track for an All-B1G-caliber season, with veteran Hudson Clement (21-299) as a reliable second option.

FAU transfer Jayshon Platt (listed as probable) is also expected to make his season debut in East Lansing, giving Houser another option. Platt put up 720 yards and five touchdowns on 46 receptions (15.7 YPC) last season and is considered their fastest player on offense.

They also have a balanced attack with Aidan Laughery coming on strong in his senior season. He’s averaged 5.9 YPC in his career and is up to 7.1 YPC in 2026.

Starting guards Brandon Henderson and Maika Matelau both returned last week after missing the previous three games. The hope is they’ll be better this Saturday with a game back under their belt.

The Spartans will be without their best EDGE defender, Caleb Wheatland, and one of their better corners, Tyran Chappell, while the loss of RB Cam Edwards can’t be overstated.

B1G BET (1 UNIT): 3-11 (-8 UNITS)

IOWA UNDER 20.5 (DraftKings)

We’re going under Iowa again, and that’s a big reason why we’re backing the Huskies despite being skittish about how they’ve looked so far this season. Washington’s defense is legit good: 12th in EPA/play and 21st in success rate.

What does Iowa want to do? On the road with their backup quarterback expected to start? Run the ball. The Hawkeyes are 111th in EPA/rush and 120th in rush success rate. Kamari Moulton has averaged 6.2 YPC this season, but 3.8 vs. Iowa State, 3.5 vs. Michigan, and 2.5 vs. Ohio State.

I like athletic linebackers Jacob Manu and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, and their safety duo, Alex McLaughlin and Rylon Dillard-Allen, contribute against the run. Up front, EDGEs Jacob Lane (3 TFLs) and Isaiah Ward (3 TFLs) are at their best defending the rush.

The Hawkeyes are expected to be without starting QB Hank Brown. The downgrade to Jeremy Hecklinski may not be significant, but it’s laughable to hear some cappers call it an upgrade. Based on what? Hecklinski has completed 56.3 percent of his passes (32 attempts) for 6.5 YPA, one TD, and one INT. Maybe it was his 2-for-2 passing for eight yards last year? Now he’s making his first career road start in a hostile environment.

Iowa averages 29 points per game, 75th nationally. Take away 95 points against Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa, and the Hawkeyes average 16.7 against Power 4 opponents. They scored 16 against Iowa State, were lucky to put up 20 against Michigan, and scored 14 against Ohio State last week.

How bad has Iowa’s offense been? They’re ranked 66th by SP+ and haven’t even been that good. When Bill Connelly posted his numbers this week without preseason projections, based solely on their 2026 performance, that ranking dropped to 89th.

PENN STATE -1.5 USC (DraftKings)

USC going to the Eastern Time Zone?

You know what side I’m on. How can I not? Rutgers (Rutgers!?!) gave the Trojans a game in Week 3 (42-35). Without a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, the Scarlet Knights could have won.

So, if you’re wondering why Penn State is favored, That’s why.

USC Multiple Time Zone Travel

2024 USC (-4.5) @ Michigan – Lost 27-24

2024 USC (-8.5) @ Minnesota – Lost 24-17

2024 USC (-7.5) @ Maryland – Lost 29-28

2025 USC (-20.5) @ Purdue – Won 33-17

2025 USC (-7) @ Illinois – Lost 34-32

2025 USC (+10) @ Notre Dame – Lost 34-24

2025 USC (-4.5) @ Nebraska – Won 21-17

2026 USC (-21.5) @ Rutgers – Won 42-35

Since joining the Big Ten, USC’s wins in the central and eastern time zone have come against a Purdue team that finished 2-10 (0-9 in the Big Ten), a Nebraska team that lost their starting quarterback leading 14-6 with the ball at the Trojans 23-yard line, and a Rutgers team that could be headed towards an 1-11 season.

USC has gone 0-7-1 against the spread since 2024, traveling multiple time zones.

It shouldn’t be surprising. The saying is “defense travels," and USC’s defense has been the problem for most of Lincoln Riley’s tenure.

The Trojans come into Saturday ranked 110th in yards per play allowed. In a game of untrustworthy coaches and units, that defense is the least trustworthy. They are ranked 127th in EPA/play and 109th in success rate. Last week, Washington’s bad rushing offense posted 0.22 EPA/rush (80th percentile).

This is a great bounce-back opportunity for Penn State’s offense.

Expect the defense to play better this week, too. They inexplicably gave up two touchdowns in the final four minutes to lose to Wisconsin and didn’t look ready for Northwestern on Friday night. They might still have been shell-shocked or surprised by Chip Kelly’s decision to go heavy Wing-T. Probably both.

D’Anton Lynn is a good defensive coordinator who should rally the troops, and he knows USC’s offense, having coached there the past two seasons. He had them trending in the right direction before leaving for his alma mater. Their tackling improved, but it seems to have regressed.

Matt Campbell has beaten Lincoln Riley before, with a bigger talent disparity, and I expect him to lock his team in and leave it all on the field in front of his first “whiteout” crowd.

Indiana -7.5 NEBRASKA (DraftKings)

You keep hearing about how Indiana isn’t as good this season. Are we sure?

The Hoosiers are ranked third by SP+ (fourth on both offense and defense) and fourth by PFF. Game on Paper has the defending champs, eighth in net EPA/drive, fourth in offensive success rate, and 14th in defensive success rate.

Not too shabby.

It’s hard to imagine defending-champion Ohio State, Georgia, or Alabama dropping in the polls with that kind of performance.

Josh Hoover is leading an offense with an impressive 5.22% big-time throw rate and 0.75% turnover-worthy play rate. He’s thrown 15 TD passes without an INT. I wonder if TCU’s Sonny Dykes is watching?

Hoover plays behind one of college football’s best offensive lines (lowest pressure rate allowed), with an elite WR duo and a top-notch rushing attack. Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh are dynamic weapons in the throw game.

Turbo Richard (587 yards) is averaging a whopping 9.3 yards per carry, and Lee Beebe Jr. (520 yards, 5.8 YPC) has more than made up the difference when needed. Richard leads FBS with 422 yards on explosive runs.

I will concede that Nebraska also has some eye-popping metrics one game away from the midpoint, but who have they played? There’s a lot of talk about IU’s soft schedule. Even more than the Hoosiers, the Cornhuskers have feasted off an easy slate.

We’re not going to lump their 2026 start with previous seasons when they were 5-1 before Nebraska’s typical slide. This group has been more impressive.

At the same time, I still don’t really believe or trust them against an opponent like Indiana. And you can bet the Huskers have IU’s attention going into Saturday.

Ultimately, the Hoosiers have the better offense, better defense, better special teams, and a better coach.

Curt Cignetti is 32-2 at Indiana, with their only losses coming against No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Notre Dame. Of those wins, 26 have been by double digits. Matt Rhule is 2-25 against ranked teams in his career, including 0-9 at Nebraska (0-6 at home).

The Huskers can make a leap in 2026 without winning this game, or covering.

This is Indiana’s healthiest stretch all season. They will run the ball effectively in what is expected to be a windy day in Lincoln, while IU’s defensive line wins the line of scrimmage.

One final factor. Which team is likely to beat themselves? Indiana’s 3.4 penalties per game is the third fewest in college football, while Nebraska is 125th (8.6). You can get away with that against Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State, and Maryland, not Indiana.

Circling back to the “ain’t play nobody” rhetoric. You see Nebraska’s wins? They’re the only undefeated program that hasn’t beaten a team that has a Power 4 win this season.