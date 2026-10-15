ESPN Ranks College Football’s 31 One-Loss Teams by Strength of Record Right Now

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates a touchdown run by running back Bo Jackson (25) during the NCAA
With the college football season heating up, ESPN's strength-of-record rankings offer a look at which one-loss teams have built the most impressive resumes. ESPN's strength-of-record metric evaluates how difficult it would be for an average Top 25 team to match or exceed a team's record against its schedule.
The 31 teams below are ranked by their ESPN strength-of-record positions, with each team's overall ranking and full ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) profile included.