Jacksonville State vs. Troy: Salute to Veterans Bowl Best Bets

Bowl season is underway, and it’s time to enjoy the spoils of another successful college football season. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Troy Trojans take to the field on Tuesday night, battling it out in the 2025 edition of the Salute to Veterans Bowl.

Where to Watch Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Troy Trojans

Stadium: Cramton Bowl

Location: Montgomery, AL

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Troy Trojans Betting Odds

Spread: JVST -1.5 (-110) | TROY +1.5 (-110)

Total: Over 48.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: JVST -118 | TROY +100

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Troy Trojans Kalshi Odds

Chance: JVST 50% | TROY 50%

50% | 50% Spread: N/A

Total: N/A

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks stumbled toward the end of the campaign. Still, they have plenty in the tank to get past a Troy Trojans squad that struggles on offense. The betting market may be short on JV State’s chances, but we’re not.

The Gamecocks ran roughshod over the competition this season, both figuratively and literally. Jacksonville State accumulated the fourth-most rushing yards in the country, churning out 258.0 yards per game. That was a primary factor in their 35th-ranked total offense, which averaged a respectable 29.0 points per game. Still, scoring wasn’t paramount for Jacksonville State, which prioritized clock management and tempo to keep opponents off the field.

Troy has been a stout defensive team for most of the season, but the Sun Belt representatives’ most prominent weakness is their run defense. Through 13 games, opponents have racked up 182.3 rushing yards per game against the Trojans. That accounts for nearly 50.0% of the total yards the Trojans gave up this season, and drops them to 112th in the country.

There’s nothing Troy’s 123rd-ranked offense can do to keep pace with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in this one. The Conference USA runner-ups will quite literally run away with this year’s Salute to Veterans Bowl. Sharp bettors will have no apprehensions about backing the Gamecocks as short favorites, but riskier bettors will find the best value on more exotic numbers. Betting this one up to -3.5 makes sense.

Best Bet: Jacksonville State -1.5

Cam Cook has been the motor that churns the Gamecocks’ engine this season. The standout running back accumulated 1,659 rushing yards on 295 carries this season. His dominance is captured in his rushing yards prop, but we think Cook is good for at least 150 yards versus the Trojans.

Nothing or no one has gotten in Cook’s way this season. The junior has recorded 127 or more yards in four of his last five outings, recording touchdowns in each one of those contests. Moreover, he’s been the bell cow since the start of the season, totaling more than 20 rushing attempts in all but four of his 13 games. That number has spiked with his recent increase in production, with Cook toting the ball 96 times over his last four games.

As noted, the Trojans can’t defend against the run. They gave up 318 rushing yards in the Sun Belt Championship Game, with Wayne Knight accumulating a whopping 212 rushing yards. Cook is more than capable of matching that production, with the Gamecocks leaning into their rushing attack to keep Troy’s offense off the field.

Cook will be the end of the Troy Trojans’ season. The Gamecocks’ running back has tormented opponents all year, and the Trojans don’t possess the defensive faculty to contain him. Backing Cook to eclipse his rushing yards is a virtual certainty, but we’re taking the number higher on the alt board.

Best Bet: Cam Cook to Record 150+ Rushing Yards +152

Jacksonville State vs. Troy: Salute to Veterans Bowl Best Bets

Jacksonville State -1.5

Cam Cook to Record 150+ Rushing Yards +152

Bettors will want to get a piece of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in this year’s Salute to Veterans Bowl. Cam Cook will be a driving force in their success, and is a solid bet to eclipse 150 rushing yards.

