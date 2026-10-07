Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Going Into Week 6

You Tell Us! What Does the CFP Bracket Look Like in December?

Join the CFP Debate: Who Wins the National Championship?

We've laid out our 12-team College Football Playoff predictions heading into Week 6, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE NO. 1 SEED: Should Texas hold onto the top spot, or does Miami's nation-leading offense or Notre Dame's #1 defense deserve the crown?

1ST-ROUND HOSTS: Which home team, Alabama , Ohio State , Indiana , or Ole Miss , has the scariest environment for an opening-round matchup?

CINDER ELLA ALERT: Can Utah, Texas Tech, or Boise State go on a run and crash the semifinal round?

Drop your hot takes and playoff predictions in the comments!