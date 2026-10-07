Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Going Into Week 6

Road to the Ring: Predicting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field Heading Into Week 6
Five action-packed weeks of the 2026 college football season are officially in the books, and the race for the 12-team College Football Playoff is heating up fast. Between dominant non-conference flexes, high-stakes rivalry showdowns, and early conference title positioning, the selection committee's potential bracket is starting to take a clear, high-powered shape.
With October football upon us, here is our prediction for how the 12-team College Football Playoff field stacks up heading into Week 6.