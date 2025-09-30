Ranking 10 SEC Winners, Losers From College Football Week 5 Games

‌



Top ten SEC winners and losers from Week 5 college football games, spotlighting big upsets, standout performances, and shifts in the conference standings.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) Alabama Crimson Tide

Week 5 Result: Alabama 24, Georgia 21

Alabama put itself in an extremely deep hole after being dominated by Florida State in Week 1. However, instead of turning over and letting their season get derailed, the Crimson Tide locked in and stacked together multiple impressive weeks since the loss. Coming off an impressive win over Georgia in Week 5, Bama finds itself firmly back in not only conference play, but the playoff race as a whole.

Verdict: Winner

2) Garrett Nussmeier

Week 5 Result: Ole Miss 24, LSU 19

Entering the season, Garrett Nussmeier was projected to be a top quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Returning to LSU seemed to not only put the quarterback in the position to lead LSU on a run to compete for the National Championship, but also the opportunity to cap his college career off with a Heisman trophy. Unfortunately, his return to college has arguably hurt his draft stock more than it’s helped. With another average day against a top team in Ole Miss on Saturday, Nussmeier’s trending down more than anything.

Verdict: Loser

3) Ole Miss Rebels

Week 5 Result: Ole Miss 24, LSU 19

The Rebels made a statement on Saturday, knocking off a top-ranked LSU team to propel themselves high in the AP Top 25 rankings. Lane Kiffin’s squad continues to look the part, and as the hype builds, Ole Miss continues to prove it’s warranted.

Verdict: Winner

4) Kalen DeBoer

Week 5 Result: Alabama 24, Georgia 21

Following the loss against FSU, Kalen DeBoer had plenty of people calling for his job as the head coach of Alabama. Seeming to be letting go of the winning standard Nick Saban set in stone after a 9-4 record in year one and an 0-1 start, the offensive guru’s seat seemed to be getting warm. However, after an impressive win against Georgia on Saturday, which improved his record to 2-0 over Kirby Smart as the head coach of the Crimson Tide, DeBoer walks away from this weekend as one of the biggest winners.

Verdict: Winner

5) Georgia Bulldogs

Week 5 Result: Alabama 24, Georgia 21

The Georgia Bulldogs had the chance to improve to 2-0 in conference play and knock Alabama even further down in the hole they dug for themselves. Instead, the Bulldogs dropped the ball on their home field, putting themselves in a position where every mistake could be crucial moving forward.

Verdict: Loser

6) Sam Pittman

Week 5 Result: Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13

Sam Pittman and Arkansas started the season 2-0 with plenty of momentum on their side. The Razorbacks looked competitive, and they proved that against Ole Miss despite falling short. However, with the head coach already coaching for his job, dropping three straight games was the final straw and officially put the nail in the coffin for Pittman’s time with the Razorbacks. Now, the long-time offensive line coach is forced to search for another job.

Verdict: Loser

7) Trinidad Chambliss

Week 5 Result: Ole Miss 24, LSU 19

Week 5 Stats: 314 Passing Yards | 1 TD | 1 INT | 71 Rushing Yards

Trinidad Chambliss entered the season as the backup to Austin Simmons after losing the quarterback battle in the offseason. However, an injury to the Rebels’ struggling quarterback opened up an opportunity for the Ferris State transfer to see the field. He’s not only stepped in and run the offense at a high level, but he’s impressed enough, especially leading the Rebels to a win over LSU, that there’s an argument to be made that Lane Kiffin may want to consider moving forward with Chambiss under center, even when Simmons returns.

Verdict: Winner

8) Austin Simmons

Austin Simmons won the starting job in the offseason, but with a turnover issue through his first few starts, an injury was the last thing the left-handed quarterback needed. To make matters worse, Trinidad Chambliss’s success could now loom large when Simmons returns to full health.

Verdict: Loser

9) Jeff Lebby

Week 5 Result: Tennessee 41, Mississippi State 34

Jeff Lebby’s Bulldogs were handed their first loss of the season in an overtime heartbreaker against the Tennessee Volunteers. Still, there’s absolutely nothing that Mississippi State or its head coach should hang their heads about. The culture at Mississippi State is changing, and the Bulldogs genuinely appear to be a team playing for one another, with the belief that they can win any matchup. Considering their position at this point last season, Lebby’s job is becoming more secure by the week.

Verdict: Winner

10) Bobby Petrino

Week 5 Result: Notre Dame 56, Arkansas 13

Bobby Petrino was once viewed as the man who could lead Arkansas for years to come, but off-the-field issues led to his time with the Razorbacks being cut short. However, the offensive mind rejoined the Razorbacks as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach last season with a chance to redeem himself under Sam Pittman. Now, following the firing of Pittman, Petrino has been named the interim head coach, with complete control to make coaching staff moves that he believes can turn things around for Arkansas. If Petrino can turn the season around, he very well could remove the “interim" tag from his new gig.

Verdict: Winner

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.