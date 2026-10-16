Ranking the Top 10 Potential Surprises for College Football This Saturday, Week 7

10. UNLV Rebels vs. Air Force Falcons
UNLV Rebels vs. Air Force Falcons
- Date: October 17 | Time: 3:30 PM ET | TV: CBSSN
- AP Rank: UNLV NR | Air Force NR
- Records: UNLV 4-2 | Air Force 4-1
- Stadium: Falcon Stadium | Location: U.S. Air Force Academy, CO
UNLV tarnished its reputation with a lackluster start to the season. While the Rebels have found their rhythm of late, we predict they will be outmatched against the Air Force Falcons. As always, the Falcons' offense is built on an elite ground game. So far this season, Air Force ranks second in the country in rushing yards per game, averaging 325.6. Unfortunately, UNLV lacks the defensive ability to limit that damage. Moreover, the Rebels totaled just 255 yards of offense last time out, underscoring concerns on both sides of the ball. The Falcons fly high with an unexpected win at home.