Ranking the Top 10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 6

10. Minnesota at Purdue
Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Purdue Boilermakers
- Date: October 10 | Time: 8:00 PM ET | TV: BTN
- AP Rank: Minnesota NR | Purdue NR
- Records: Minnesota: 4-1 | Purdue: 2-3
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium | Location: West Lafayette, IN
This is a scary spot for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In the past two weeks, Minnesota has won close games against Washington and Michigan, and they have had to expend a lot of emotional capital to prevail. This week, PJ Fleck leads his team to West Lafayette to play the improved Purdue Boilermakers. The Boilers have been competitive this season, and they finally broke through with a Big Ten win over Illinois. The Gophers have been strong on defense, but quarterback Ryan Browne will test them more than Bryce Underwood just did. If Minnesota has an emotional letdown here, the Gophers could get upset.