Ranking the Top 10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 6

4. Texas A&M at Missouri

Texas A&M Aggies @ Missouri Tigers

Date: October 10 | Time: Noon | TV: ABC

AP Rank: Texas A&M NR | #14 Missouri

Records: Texas A&M: 3-2 | Missouri: 4-1

Stadium: Memorial Stadium | Location: Columbia, MO

We see this kind of spot every week in the SEC, and it hasn't gone well for teams coming off huge wins. Last week, Florida came off a beatdown of Ole Miss and got drilled by Missouri. The week before, Ole Miss lost to Florida after beating LSU. It’s just really difficult for decent but not great teams to maintain focus and energy after being told how great they are for a week. Could this same thing be in play this week as the Missouri Tigers host the Texas A&M Aggies after beating Florida? Texas A&M has had time to figure out the offense and how to get good play out of Marcel Reed, and they certainly have the talent to compete with the Tigers on the road.