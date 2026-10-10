San Diego State dominated by Oregon State, allow most points since 2008

With much of San Diego bracing for a tropical storm, the San Diego State Aztecs couldn’t handle a gale-force passing game in a 66-14 loss to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday evening at Reser Stadium.

For SDSU (2-4, 1-1 Pac-12), what appeared to be a nightmare matchup ended up coming to life, as the top-ranked Beavers (4-2, 2-0) passing attack executed seemingly at will. Meanwhile the struggling Aztecs offense couldn’t stay on the field, going without a first down on a drive seven times, leaving the defense with little time to rest or ability to generate a pass rush.

Senior wide receiver Jacob Bostick caught an 11-yard touchdown pass and sophomore wide receiver Jaylon Hawkins returned a kick 97 yards for his third return touchdown of the season in addition to catching the longest play of the season for SDSU on a 42-yard connection.

Hawkins set a new program single-season record for kick returns for touchdowns and equaled Ray Peterson (1992-95) for the most career scoring returns.

Meanwhile OSU sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson completed 29-of-38 for 409 yards with five touchdowns before being replaced by senior Maalik Murphy in the third quarter — they finished with 462 yards total through the air with six passing scores. Freshman phenom wide receiver Jesse Legree topped the century mark receiving for the sixth consecutive game, hauling in 10 catches for 191 yards with three touchdowns, giving him 12 on the season.

Aside from a 70-7 loss at New Mexico, the most points allowed in program history, the only other game SDSU has allowed more points came during the CCAA era in 1958, 68-17 against Pacific. The Beavers equaled the most passing touchdown scores SDSU has allowed in a single game, the third time it has happened (at Idaho in 2002, and versus BYU in 1991) in program history.

Bostick caught the first opening half touchdown of the season for the Scarlet and Black near halftime on a back of the end zone strike from senior quarterback Jayden Denegal. The senior was lifted after two consecutive three-and-outs to open the second half, finishing the game 5-of-19 for 78 yards, replaced by freshman Draiden Trudeau

But Oregon State had scored touchdowns on their first five drives, with the two opening quarter getting a two-yard scoring pass from Atkinson to Murphy on a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard-line on the game’s opening drive. On the next drive senior running back AJ Newbury took a counter carry 27 yards, cutting back against the grain for a touchdown.

Meanwhile the SDSU gained only one first down on their first four possessions, as Denegal completed an 11-yard pass that junior wide receiver Jordan Napier juggled and grabbed. But that was it, as the second drive ended in a three-and-out, the third on a failed fourth down try and another three-and-out that followed.

Freshman running back Josiah Lucas started the game, but went to the locker room after visiting the tent following the opening drive. Sophomore running back Javion Kinnard returned to action, getting the second drive and taking his only carry for six yards. Lucas would later return.

Perhaps the play that typified the opening quarter for the Aztecs came on a third-and-five when sophomore cornerback Mike Lindsey got a hand on a pass by Atkinson towards the sideline. But Legree was able to make a twisting catch off the deflection, getting his left foot down for a 23-yard gain.

It was one of five 20-plus yard completions by Atkinson in the first quarter — the Beavers finished with eight overall. For the game, OSU out-gained SDSU 651-147 in total yards and had a 42:32-17:28 time of possession edge thanks to recording 35 first downs and running 98 plays versus 48 by the Aztecs.

On the quarter-spanning third drive Legree lined up as a back and took a rolling dump off pass 11 yards for his first receiving score of the game. The following drive after the Aztecs went for and got stuffed on a fourth-and-one at the SDSU 32, with Oregon State finishing the drive off with five straight running plays and finished by sophomore running back Cornell Hatcher Jr.

After the fifth Beavers score, a 12-yard touchdown toss by Atkinson to senior wide receiver Decorion Temple, SDSU picked up their second first down of the opening half on a stretch throw to wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. that generated a pass interference flag. But Emanuel left the field injured after the play, then the Aztecs failed on a fourth-and-three near midfield.

The defense got their first stop on the sixth OSU drive, getting a pass breakup in the end zone by senior safety Josh Hunter on a 33-yard heave towards sophomore wide receiver Bubba Hampton. It resulted in a 51-yard field goal attempt by Caleb Ojeda that missed wide left.

After a 53-yard field goal by Ojeda on an un-timed down before halftime following a pair of Aztec pass interference penalties, Legree caught touchdowns of 71 yards and 31 yards on the first two OSU drives of the second half. Senior running back Jake Reichle scored on a one-yard TD run, with Hawkins' return score coming on the ensuing kickoff. Then in the fourth quarter sophomore Eddie Freauff caught a seven-yard score from Murphy to round out the result.

The Aztecs return to Snapdragon Stadium for Homecoming next Saturday against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Fresno State hosts the Boise State Broncos tonight. Kick off for the ‘Battle for the Old Oll Can’ will be at at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, with television coverage on CBS Sports Network and radio coverage by KGB 760AM.