Scores From Around the Nation: Indiana’s Week 5 Opponent Recap

The season marches on through week five and contenders are being separated from pretenders. Here is how IU’s opponents fared in week five.

Overall Opponent Record Remaining Schedule: 26-10 (.722)

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0, 2-0): Last Week Win 48-23 vs. Maryland

This game was close at halftime, then a 20-point fourth quarter blew it open for the Huskers. Nebraska was not ranked despite being 5-0 this week and are welcoming Indiana on Saturday.

Up Next: vs. Indiana Oct. 10

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 2-0): Last Week Win 31-14 at Iowa

There was no Kinnick Magic for the Hawkeyes as Ohio State’s defense shut down Iowa. Jeremiah Smith had another 200-yard game. The Buckeyes get Maryland this week.

Up Next: vs. Maryland Terrapins Oct. 10

Michigan Wolverines (3-2, 0-2): Last Week Loss 20-14 at Minnesota

Michigan’s offense is dreadful as they failed to reach 20 points for the second week in a row. They lost the Little Brown Jug on the road for the first time since 1977. This team needs a quarterback change. Is it coming?

Up Next: BYE

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1, 2-0): Last Week Win 20-14 vs. Michigan

The Gophers are playing tough, winning football and knocked off Michigan at home for the first time since 1977. The defense is stout and the offense made just enough plays to win.

Up Next: at Purdue Oct. 10

No. 18 USC Trojans (5-1, 2-1): Last Week Win 25-21 vs. Washington

The Trojans sweated out a close one to a Washington team that has their own problems. A defensive score and an incompletion into the end zone gave USC the narrow win. USC heads east to Penn State for their White Out game. Can Riley move off the hot seat with another win?

Up Next: at Penn State Oct. 10



Washington Huskies (3-2, 0-2): Last Week Loss 25-21 at No. 18 USC

The Huskies should have beaten USC, but a scoop-and-score and multiple undisciplined penalties bit them. Are the issues that were suspected in the offseason going to bubble to the surface?

Up Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa Oct. 9

Purdue Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1): Last Week Win 24-17 at Illinois

The Boilermakers ended a two-plus-year Big Ten losing streak knocking off Illinois on the road. Can they keep the momentum going as a red hot Minnesota team comes to town?

Up Next: vs. Minnesota Oct. 10

Indiana’s Previous Opponents: 10-14 (.417)

North Texas Mean Green (3-2): Last Week Win 45-44 2 OT at Tulsa

Tayven Jackson accounts for five touchdowns as UNT edges out Tulsa.

Up Next: vs. Charlotte Oct. 10

Howard Bison (2-3): Last Week 27-13 Win vs. Hampton

The Bison picked up their second win of the season against rival Hampton.

Up Next: at Penn Oct. 10

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-4): Last Week Loss 34-13 at New Mexico State

Rodney Tisdale was back at quarterback and things did not go well despite him passing for 314 yards.

Up Next: vs. Missouri State Oct. 8

Northwestern Wildcats (3-1, 1-1): Last Week Win 34-13 vs. Penn State

The Wildcats opened the beautiful new Ryan Field with a resounding thumping of the Nittany Lions. Northwestern should crack the top 25 in the next couple of weeks.

Up Next: vs. Ball State Oct. 10



Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-4, 0-2): Last Week Loss 47-15 vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers played their most complete game to date against Rutgers, who heads into a bye week with coaching questions

Up Next: BYE