Three Bruins named to Midseason First-Team All-America list

LOS ANGELES – The Midseason All-American list has been released and it's safe to say the UCLA Bruins have been well represented.

Three UCLA players have been named to the Midseason First-Team All-American list list: one on offense and two on defense.

Starting with offense, none other than senior running back Wayne Knight, the star of the show for the Bruins by far this season, has been named to the Midseason First-Team All-American list at running back. Knight leads the FBS in points per game with 13.2 and is third in both rushing touchdowns with 10 and all purpose yards per game at 157.8.

UCLA Bruins RB Wayne Knight (3) looking to score during a NCAA football game against Purdue at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 19th, 2026 in Pasadena, California. John Panganiban-The Sporting Tribune UCLA Bruins RB Wayne Knight (3) looking to score during a NCAA football game against Purdue at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 19th, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

Wayne Knight

Knight has been a true game-changer for the Bruins this season and has been the undisputed spark plug that has made UCLA one of the most effective rushing offenses in the FBS.

He's rushed for at least one touchdown in each of the first five games of the season and in the Bruins' most recent win over Oregon Wayne scored both of the Bruins' touchdowns, one rushing and one passing.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

He scored a career-high three touchdowns in both of the first two games of the season to kick off the Bruins' resurgence this season and as long as Knight continues to lead the charge, the Bruins will likely continue to dominate from the backfield.

Ta'Shawn James

On the defensive side of things, both senior defensive Ta'Shawn James and senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho were both named Midseason First-Team All-Americans as well.

UCLA defensive back Ta’Shawn James (27) catches a pass during practice at Wasserman Football Center, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. Dakota Gray – The Sporting Tribune UCLA defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) catches a pass during practice at Wasserman Football Center, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles.

James leads the Big Ten with four interceptions and per a release, he is the third Bruin in the last 10 seasons to record at least four interceptions in a season and he still has seven games left to add onto that total. James also leads UCLA's secondary with 29 total tackles.

Sammy Omosigho

Omosigho has been one of the most impressive aspects of the Bruins' already-impressive defense this season. He leads the FBS with with four forced fumbles and leads the Big Ten an average of 5.4 solo tackles per game.

Wayne Knight, Sammy Omosigho and Ta’Shawn James have all been awarded mid season First-Team All-America honors — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) October 15, 2026

On top of that, he's third in the Big Ten with tackles for loss per game with 1.5 and fourth in total tackles per game at 8.4.

UCLA's hot start to the season under head coach Bob Chesney has breathed new life into the program and restored hope that was once lost to the team and as the Bruins' recognition both at a team and individual level grows, exemplified by the awards handed out to Knight, James and Omosigho, the stock in the Bruins will only grow as well.