Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Three Bruins named to Midseason First-Team All-America list

Jack Haslett, author

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES – The Midseason All-American list has been released and it's safe to say the UCLA Bruins have been well represented. 

Three UCLA players have been named to the Midseason First-Team All-American list list: one on offense and two on defense. 

Starting with offense, none other than senior running back Wayne Knight, the star of the show for the Bruins by far this season, has been named to the Midseason First-Team All-American list at running back. Knight leads the FBS in points per game with 13.2 and is third in both rushing touchdowns with 10 and all purpose yards per game at 157.8. 

UCLA Bruins RB Wayne Knight (3) looking to score during a NCAA football game against Purdue at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 19th, 2026 in Pasadena, California.
UCLA Bruins RB Wayne Knight (3) looking to score during a NCAA football game against Purdue at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 19th, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

John Panganiban-The Sporting Tribune

UCLA Bruins RB Wayne Knight (3) looking to score during a NCAA football game against Purdue at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 19th, 2026 in Pasadena, California.

Wayne Knight

Knight has been a true game-changer for the Bruins this season and has been the undisputed spark plug that has made UCLA one of the most effective rushing offenses in the FBS. 

He's rushed for at least one touchdown in each of the first five games of the season and in the Bruins' most recent win over Oregon Wayne scored both of the Bruins' touchdowns, one rushing and one passing. 

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

He scored a career-high three touchdowns in both of the first two games of the season to kick off the Bruins' resurgence this season and as long as Knight continues to lead the charge, the Bruins will likely continue to dominate from the backfield. 

Ta'Shawn James

On the defensive side of things, both senior defensive Ta'Shawn James and senior linebacker Sammy Omosigho were both named Midseason First-Team All-Americans as well. 

UCLA defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) catches a pass during practice at Wasserman Football Center, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles.
UCLA defensive back Ta’Shawn James (27) catches a pass during practice at Wasserman Football Center, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Dakota Gray – The Sporting Tribune

UCLA defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) catches a pass during practice at Wasserman Football Center, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles.

James leads the Big Ten with four interceptions and per a release, he is the third Bruin in the last 10 seasons to record at least four interceptions in a season and he still has seven games left to add onto that total. James also leads UCLA's secondary with 29 total tackles. 

Sammy Omosigho

Omosigho has been one of the most impressive aspects of the Bruins' already-impressive defense this season. He leads the FBS with with four forced fumbles and leads the Big Ten an average of 5.4 solo tackles per game. 

On top of that, he's third in the Big Ten with tackles for loss per game with 1.5 and fourth in total tackles per game at 8.4.

UCLA's hot start to the season under head coach Bob Chesney has breathed new life into the program and restored hope that was once lost to the team and as the Bruins' recognition both at a team and individual level grows, exemplified by the awards handed out to Knight, James and Omosigho, the stock in the Bruins will only grow as well. 

EDITOR'S PICKS

Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Group of Five Football
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 6
NFL · 1 day ago
ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 6
Unbeaten 49ers replace Rams as Super Bowl favorites after Los Angeles falls to 2-3
NFL · 2 days ago
Unbeaten 49ers replace Rams as Super Bowl favorites after Los Angeles falls to 2-3
NFC East Odds Analysis: Dallas' Struggles & Giants' Potential
NFL · 5 days ago
NFC East Odds Analysis: Dallas' Struggles & Giants' Potential
Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks
NFL · 1 week ago
Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
NFL · 3 weeks ago
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders