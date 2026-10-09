TST Best Bets: October 9, 2026

Friday night’s college football slate takes us out west, with Iowa visiting Washington as both teams try to bounce back from losses. The Hawkeyes’ defense gives them a chance to leave Seattle with a win, while the Huskies are still searching for their first Big Ten victory.

Then, Iowa State heads to Provo to face an unbeaten BYU team coming off a defensive battle against TCU. With the Cougars missing LJ Martin and presenting a tough matchup for Iowa State’s rushing attack, points could be difficult to come by.

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First Pick: Iowa +3 over Washington

Rundown: I’m willing to back Iowa’s defense to get this team back on track after the Ohio State loss. The Hawkeyes are giving up just 12.6 points per game, and Washington doesn’t have the offensive firepower that hurt them last week.

The Huskies have been held below 25 points in all but one game this season, even with some favorable early matchups. Demond Williams Jr. can make plays with his legs, but I don’t expect Washington to consistently move the ball against this defense.

Iowa’s offense makes it tough to feel comfortable picking an outright win, but we’re getting a field goal in a game that should leave little room for either team to pull away. Give me the Hawkeyes to cover.

Second Pick: Iowa State vs. BYU – Under 46

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball for a touchdown as West Virginia defensive back Chams Diagnu (7) pursues during the third quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) runs with the ball for a touchdown as West Virginia defensive back Chams Diagnu (7) pursues during the third quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Rundown: Iowa State needed a huge performance from Aiden Flora to outlast West Virginia, but I don’t expect another offensive explosion here. BYU allows just 75 rushing yards per game, making this a much tougher matchup for the Cyclones’ running back.

The Cougars also have to adjust without LJ Martin, whose absence gives me less confidence in their ability to put up points. BYU managed just 17 against TCU last week, relying on its defense to secure the win.

I expect that defense to carry BYU again, while Iowa State should have a chance to hang around without needing to trade touchdowns. Give me the under in a game where sustained offense could be hard to come by.