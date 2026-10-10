UNLV defense stands tall, brings end to North Dakota State’s undefeated record

LAS VEGAS—It was fair to expect a high-scoring affair between the UNLV Rebels and North Dakota State Bison.

The Bison had not put up less than 28 points in their maiden season in the FBS prior to Saturday, riding their offense to a perfect 5-0 record. Meanwhile, UNLV’s offense turned the corner and put up 38 and 39 points on the Akron Zips and California Golden Bears, respectively. With that level of recent success coming to play, it was easy to think Allegiant Stadium was set for a fireworks display.

Instead, the Rebels would gut out a win in a defensive showcase, bringing an end to the Bison’s ambitions of an undefeated season 13-7.

“Give North Dakota State a lot of credit,” said UNLV head coach Dan Mullen to begin his postgame press conference.

“They know how to win tough games. They’re used to winning and we found a way to win that game at the end.”

With both offenses struggling to get much traction, UNLV continued to give life to the Bison, who hoped for one final drive to give the contingent that made the trip a happy flight back to Fargo.

Pushed back to their own 24-yard line, the Rebels defense put together an excellent stand to keep the Bison out of the end zone. Linebacker Dee Crayton would start things off with a sack, catching North Dakota State quarterback Nathan Hayes with a lurk and making no mistake on the wrap-up. After a holding call, Hayes would nearly be sacked by defensive end Andre Porter before throwing the ball into the hands of cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad to ice the game for the Rebels.

“They’re a great team. They’ve been running the FCS for a long time as far as I can remember,” said Porter about the Bison.

“The offense has our back. We have the offense’s back. It’s just our coach putting us in a great position to succeed, and I think that’s what we did on defense.”

The interception was Bin-Wahad’s second of the game, capping off an overall strong night for the cornerback.

He was far from the only star on defense, however.

Porter would record a sack and get a pick-six to get the scoring started in the first quarter. Crayton lead the Rebels with one and a half tackles for loss, while Porter, linebacker Cam Santee, defensive end Kal-El Togafau and defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba each recorded one. Safety Jake Pope would lead all players with 12 tackles for the game.

“I was surprised I caught the ball. Haven’t caught a ball in a minute,” joked Porter.

It was a good day for the defense to emerge as a playmaking unit, as both offenses had trouble moving the ball.

Hayes would have the game’s only offensive touchdown, but would throw three interceptions and only for 124 yards. UNLV quarterback Jackson Arnold would be arguably rougher, throwing for 77 yards and an interception.

The running games would be the only element of either offense that would be functional at times, with UNLV running back Jai’Den Thomas picking up 112 yards on 22 carries, while North Dakota State back Myles Mitchell would record 91 yards on as many touches.

“We outgained them on the ground,” said Mullen about the running games.

“We’re a pretty physical football team too. I think the benefit we have from that is…our defense had to go against our offense in practice and our offense had to go against our defense in practice. I think, when you get there, I think our guys coming into the game are ready for that physicality.”

The victory carries some significance for UNLV, who have themselves firmly in the Mountain West title picture once again.

Mullen also had to joke about ESPN unanimously predicting that North Dakota State would win this game, taking a lighthearted swipe at the network he worked for prior to joining UNLV on their suggestion for College GameDay to come to Fargo.

“Rece [Davis] and the boys can feel free to come here, if they want,” Mullen added. “Vegas is an awesome town. We’d love to see them have College GameDay come here after that win for us.”

Mullen and the Rebels won the day, but it is back to business next Saturday when they head back on the road to face Air Force.