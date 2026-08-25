Fantasy Football: One Undervalued Player at Each Offensive Position

There are a number of considerations that go into a proper fantasy football draft strategy. From player health and “do-not-draft” lists to preseason trends and sleeper picks, shrewd fantasy managers leverage as much information as they can to inform their draft strategy. One overlooked method of preparation is researching average draft position (ADP): where a player is taken relative to the other players at their position.

ADP can help gauge how the rest of the fantasy world values players, especially particularly polarizing players or rookies with a lot of hype. It can also be used to identify gaps in the market – players who are being under- or overvalued by fantasy managers. Whether because of a perceived decline, lack of upside, or shortage of opportunities, there is a group of players every season who are too low on fantasy boards. Below is one for each offensive position.

Young Players with League-winning Upside

Jaxson Dart (Quarterback, New York Giants)

Fantasy managers seem to be split on Dart’s outlook for 2026. On Sleeper and ESPN, Dart is being taken off the board as the QB7, but CBS, Yahoo, and Fantrax all rank Dart outside of the top ten. In leagues that take the latter stance on the Ole Miss QB, he is a no-brainer pick in the mid to late rounds.

Dart’s rushing upside separates him from others around him in the rankings, like Dak Prescott, Caleb Williams, Matthew Stafford, and Trevor Lawrence. While he is not as refined a passer as his more experienced counterparts, his rushing volume (86 attempts) and efficiency (5.7 yards per attempt) last season present too intriguing a ceiling to pass on.

This is especially true in standard league scoring with 4 points per passing TD, where rushing quarterbacks provide a valuable competitive advantage. If Giants head coach John Harbaugh can rein in Dart’s recklessness as a rusher and keep him on the field, the second-year starter will have a chance to end the year as a top-five fantasy QB.

Jadarian Price (Running Back, Seattle Seahawks)

The 32nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Price will start his pro career in a unique position for a rookie running back. While most first-year rushers start in a committee and work their way into the bell cow role, Price will by necessity feature heavily in the Seattle backfield from day one.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will be without their two leading rushers from last season after Kenneth Walker II’s departure to Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet’s return from ACL surgery on Feb 20th. The duo combined for over 2000 total yards and 17 touchdowns, leaving an enormous vacancy in the Seahawks’ backfield.

Price is currently being drafted as the RB26-RB30 in most formats alongside other committee backs like Rico Dowdle, JK Dobbins, Aaron Jones, and Tony Pollard. As a member of an established Seahawks offense, Price would be worth his draft position even if he were in a 50-50 split, but he has a clear path to true league-winning status. That is, if he can cement himself as the leader of a wide-open Seattle backfield once Charbonnet returns to action.

Established Fantasy Football Contributors

Wan’Dale Robinson (Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans)

Robinson joined Tennessee in free agency this offseason, reuniting with Brian Daboll, now the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Daboll was the head coach of the New York Giants when Robinson was drafted in 2022, and the playcaller over the last two seasons that saw Robinson receive 140+ targets in each.

In a crowded Titans receiving room, Robinson holds two advantages: familiarity with Daboll and positional speciality. The former New York Giant looks to enter the season as the starting slot receiver, giving him a clear path to targets and opportunities.

Robinson probably won’t be a top-10 or even a top-15 receiver at the end of the season, but his floor, especially in a PPR format, is much higher than his WR45 price tag would warrant. He is a safe, high-floor option to take while other members of the league chase fliers on trendy sleepers and late-round rookies. He might not be a league winner in the sense that he lights up the scoreboard each week, but his projected volume and relationship with the Titans’ playcaller should make him a dependable FLEX option week in and week out.

Travis Kelce (Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs)

One of the most prolific fantasy assets of all time, Kelce is the farthest thing from a “sleeper” pick. The Chiefs’ tight end has finished as a top-ten TE for a mind-boggling TEN straight seasons even as he enters his late thirties. Despite this track record of success, Kelce is still undervalued by fantasy managers, being selected as the TE12-TE15 across different platforms behind boom-or-bust options like Sam LaPorta, Dallas Goedert, and Kyle Pitts.

Kelce’s production in 2026 will be largely dependent on Patrick Mahomes’ health coming back from ACL surgery. Outside of adding Kenneth Walker II to their RB room, Kansas City’s offseason was focused on rebuilding the defense. That may not be a positive sign for the Chiefs’ championship prospects, but for a pass-catcher who thrives on volume like an aging tight end, that is critical. Kelce received 108 targets last season across a full 17-game season; if he repeats that this season, he is almost certain to end the year as a top-ten option at TE.