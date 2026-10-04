Raiders show heart, but Chiefs escape Vegas undefeated

LAS VEGAS—It was a heavyweight collision in Las Vegas but, instead of the ring, the battle took place on the gridiron.

In one corner, the Kansas City Chiefs, a longstanding member among the NFL’s elite that was returning to form after a down 2025. In the other, the Las Vegas Raiders, a team emerging as one of the biggest surprises in the early going of this season.

One of these unbeatens was finally about to get a blemish on their once-pristine record.

In this case, that team was the Raiders, whose inexperience finally took hold and opened the door for the Chiefs to triumph 30-27 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The deciding play, however, ultimately did not come at the hands of any of the Chiefs’ stalwarts.

On a kickoff return with the Raiders still having the chance to turn things around, Chiefs linebacker and special teams gunner Jeffrey Bassa forced the game’s first turnover on Dareke Young to give the ball back to Kansas City. One play later, Kenneth Walker III found the edge on a 22-yard touchdown that effectively pushed the game out of reach.

“That’s a big factor in winning and losing,” said Raiders head coach Kubiak on the team’s two turnovers. “We know that and, obviously, we gave them too many opportunities tonight.”

It amplified a decision a quarter earlier, where the Raiders had points on the board taken off by their own hand.

After an illegal formation was called on the Chiefs after a Matt Gay field goal, Kubiak made the decision to go for it on fourth-and-two at the edge of the Kansas City red zone. Unfortunately, the Chiefs defense would perfectly diagnose the attempt, and the ensuing play would be unsuccessful.

“We were going to be aggressive going in the game,” explained Kubiak on his decision. “I don’t regret it. I regret not getting it.”

Ultimately, those moments defined where both teams are: one team just beginning to dip its toes in the water, while the other has traversed the deep end many times over.

Another point of emphasis was that the Chiefs were able to do a better job of keeping the Raiders at bay, keeping their opponent predictable while opening things up for themselves.

The final touchdown was the cherry on top of a fantastic day from Walker, who continued his torrid start of the season with 177 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. It made for a much easier day under center for Patrick Mahomes, who did his own damage with 225 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton served as the primary playmaker in the receiving game, recording 111 yards and both touchdowns on five receptions before exiting with a gruesome injury in the fourth quarter.

By contrast, the Raiders struggled to get much of anything going on the ground, averaging 2.8 yards per carry for a total of 72 yards.

“I think we’ll just keep getting our combo blocks, keep getting better at that as we work together longer. Our running backs will keep learning,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins as he gave his thoughts on how the running game can be cleaned up.

“I think you build that continuity and I think you’ll see this run game come to fruition over time as we just have more time on task to build together and really understand the nuances of the run game.”

Those issues put more on the plate of Cousins, who had a fine day, all things considered.

Cousins would throw for 365 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on the final play of the game when the Raiders could not get themselves set up in time as another example of inexperience. Much of the damage was done by the tight ends, as Brock Bowers (six receptions, team-high 86 yards and a touchdown), Michael Mayer (team-high eight receptions for 82 yards) and Ian Thomas (two receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown) continued to show the rapport the veteran has developed with the position group.

“They’re an impressive group,” credited Kubiak on the tight end room. “[Tight ends coach] Luke Steckel is an impressive coach and we count on them every week.”

On defense, despite creating no turnovers for the first time this season, Quay Walker would manage to secure a sack, and Adam Butler and Maxx Crosby would combine for another to keep the Raiders into it. Rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses would have a rough start against Thornton, but would recover with two pass breakups.

Now preparing after a loss for the first time this season, the Raiders have an opportunity to right the ship in a cross-country showdown against the New England Patriots next week.