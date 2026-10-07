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NFL · 10 minutes ago

Raiders working to rebound after first loss of the season

Derek Hegna, author

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

Despite the professional mindset the Las Vegas Raiders have preached throughout the season, the disappointment was palpable after Sunday.

The Raiders played a strong game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the hopes of preserving their defeated record, but a few key mistakes lead to the longtime kings of the AFC West jungle escaping with the crown still atop their heads. Though many were quick to give the Silver and Black credit for keeping things close, it is clear that the team is not in the business of moral victories.

The new question that this week of practice revolves around is how Klint Kubiak and the Raiders respond to their first real taste of adversity, especially with the expectations higher than they were a month ago.

“We’re a very mature group,” Kubiak said before practice on Wednesday. “Moving on, preparing for the next opponent.”

The road does not get much easier for the Raiders, as they look ahead towards their first true cross-country trip of the season when they face the New England Patriots.

While there have been turnover problems plaguing the Patriots early on, they are coming off of their best game of the season against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Drake Maye put together a game-winning drive to secure the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, giving him some momentum to build off of going forward. With all of this in mind, the maturity of the Raiders will be put to the test early.

“We’re process-oriented. That’s really what we focus on,” said edge rusher Maxx Crosby about the group.

“Every week’s the Super Bowl in our eyes, and we just got to take it one day at a time.”

The good news for the Raiders is that they will get the opportunity to get some reinforcements in their lineup.

Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson returned to practice after a groin injury held him out on Sunday, but the Raiders are also aiming to get wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. back in the fold. Thornton had his practice window open up on Wednesday, suggesting that he could return to the lineup in short order. The 2025 fourth-round pick’s presence would be a major boost to the receiving corps, especially after losing wide receivers Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor in back-to-back weeks.

“He was able to be out there in OTAs and it’s been hard to get him back in the mix as much since,” admitted quarterback Kirk Cousins about being able to develop a rapport with Thornton.

“He’s a great teammate. He’s a great person. He’s worked really hard. He stayed patient, had a great attitude and it’s the kind of guy you really pull for.”

The first few weeks built up a wave of momentum for the Raiders to ride on. Against the Patriots, however, will be the first opportunity to see this team navigate murkier waters.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 8 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo

TB

+8.5

+370

O 47.5

Dallas Cowboys logo

DAL

-8.5

-481

U 47.5

Oct 11 9:30 AM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

+7.5

+300

O 41.5

Jacksonville Jaguars logo

JAX

-7.5

-375

U 41.5

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