Rams prepare for preseason finale while keeping plans flexible for Aaron Donald

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams continued preparing for their preseason finale Tuesday in Woodland Hills, but head coach Sean McVay said several important decisions remain unresolved as the team approaches Thursday’s game and the NFL’s roster cut deadline.

McVay has not finalized his quarterback rotation for the finale, although he confirmed rookie Ty Simpson will play. The Rams would also like to get Matthew Caldwell into the game after his work throughout training camp, while Stetson Bennett IV’s role is still being determined.

“I would like to be able to figure out how to get Matthew Caldwell some time too,” McVay said. “I think he's earned the right to be able to get out there. To sit here and say that they're both going to play, there's a good chance of that and whether Stetson does or not. I think it's important for Ty and Matthew Caldwell to get some work, and Stetson too, but I haven't fully decided on that.”

While the order behind Matthew Stafford remains unsettled, McVay confirmed the Rams will carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Simpson and Bennett have each had uneven stretches in practice while working against a defense that has consistently challenged them with difficult looks, but McVay has been encouraged by what he has seen from both quarterbacks during the preseason.

McVay praised Simpson’s command of the offense, ability to operate in and out of the huddle and decision-making against Kansas City and in last week’s game. Bennett, meanwhile, made an impression with his mobility and improvisational ability, including a fourth-down conversion that McVay called “incredible.”

“I think we feel fortunate that you've got two guys that we believe in and feel really good about,” McVay said. “One of those guys will be the backup in Australia, but we're going to have three quarterbacks on this team that are going to be good football players. I think those guys have done a really good job.”

The Rams also continue to prepare for two different roster scenarios involving Aaron Donald. McVay had no update Tuesday on whether the former Rams defensive tackle will return, but said the team has constructed potential 53-man rosters with and without him.

“Our thought process has been, ‘Let's look at a 53-man roster with him and a 53 not including him, and what does that look like?’” McVay said. “Whenever a decision is made, if that is the direction that he goes where he wants to play, then we have plans accordingly. And if not, we have plans for those as well.”

McVay said the Rams have not discussed a potential ramp-up schedule or return date with Donald because those conversations would only take place if he decides he wants to play. Until then, the team is attempting to remain flexible as it prepares for every possible scenario before finalizing the roster.

“Have a plan, work the plan, plan for the unexpected,” McVay said, quoting his former college coach, Terry Hoeppner. “The best way to be able to do that is be present and have contingency plans for either-or scenarios on things like Aaron or potential injuries that occur. That's the nature of this business.”

One player the Rams are already treating cautiously is defensive end Myles Garrett, who did not practice Tuesday. McVay said the team is “erring on the side” of caution with Garrett as it works toward having him ready for the season opener in Australia.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson also missed practice and worked off to the side because of what McVay described as “a little soreness.” Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was absent while attending to a previously scheduled matter, and McVay said there was no reason for concern.

Despite those absences, McVay was pleased with the intensity of Tuesday’s practice. The first-team units were asked to work through nine-play drives as the Rams attempted to build the physical and mental endurance they will need during the regular season.

“We're preparing for the season and we want to callous ourselves accordingly, but get there as fresh as possible and as calloused as appropriate,” McVay said. “What I really appreciate is the way the guys push each other. One of the things I love the most is the way that our guys push each other without any B.S.”

The absences have also created opportunities for the Rams to build depth. At running back, McVay again expressed his confidence in Ronnie Rivers as a dependable option behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Rivers’ versatility in pass protection, the running game and as a receiver has made him one of the team’s most trusted reserves.

“Trust is a big word,” McVay said. “I trust Ronnie Rivers. I trust that he knows what he's doing. I trust his instincts. I trust his ability to be effective in pass protection, get the ball where it's supposed to go in our different run schemes and be a functional extension of the pass game.”

McVay also said special teams remains a significant area of emphasis after acknowledging he has not always done enough to prioritize that phase. With the increased importance of kickoff returns and field position, the Rams have used several key players on special teams during camp and could continue doing so during the regular season.

The Rams are not yet where McVay wants them to be, but with the preseason finale approaching and the opener in Australia coming into view, he believes the team is moving in the right direction.

“I love the collective character of this group,” McVay said. “I love how we're coming together. I like some of the depth that we've been able to form because of some of the guys that are absent. I'm not going to ever say that we're where we need to be because there's always constant growth and improvement, but there has been a lot of improvement that's taken place, which is a positive.”