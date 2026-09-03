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NFL · 11 minutes ago

Terror for Rams fans with a devastating playoff forecast

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

On Tuesday, NFL analyst Pete Prisco joins CBS Sports HQ to predict the playoffs and pick his Super Bowl winner. The Los Angeles Rams haven't even played a game yet, but bookies are already treating their playoff spot as a done deal. Bet365 has the Rams as the clear frontrunners to win the Super Bowl at +500 odds.

Prisco's playoff predictions show a different path for the Rams. He expects Sean McVay’s squad to secure the NFC's top seed and a first-round bye, despite heavy title hype. According to his prediction, the ‘dream team’ Rams will get knocked out in their first playoff game by the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.

"The dream team… The dream team,” Prisco said. “Yeah, we'll talk more about the dream team… Let's put it this way. The dream team ain't having good dreams. They're nightmares right now."

The Seahawks will travel to Los Angeles and physically bully the Rams out of the playoffs.

"I think Seattle would go in there and physically give them a beating, and it's going to be a… Look, they're going to be close games all year long when they play. This one's going to be no different. I think Seattle goes in and wins the game."

The analyst warns that when everyone hypes a team up, reality rarely matches expectations.

"They can win it,” he said. “Look, any of the teams are available late in the playoffs that can win it, but I'm just concerned because it doesn't happen all the time and everybody's all over the Rams, so things might not go exactly how they think."

The Rams are unstoppable on paper

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on August 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on August 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

MSA – The Sporting Tribune

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on August 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Heading into 2026, the LA holds the league's top Super Bowl odds with a roster that looks absolutely unstoppable on paper. The Rams shook up the entire league this offseason by trading for superstar defender Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.

Aaron Donald coming out of retirement makes this historically stacked Rams roster even more terrifying. They completely rebuilt their defense into a powerhouse by landing Donald, Garrett, Trent McDuffie, and Jaylen Watson. Plus, they are bringing back all 11 starters from last year's top-ranked offense, including MVP Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are heavily expected to take home the Lombardi Trophy this year. It is Super Bowl or bust for this team, anything else is a massive failure. If three-time Pro Bowler Stafford stays healthy, this team is a lock for a deep championship run.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+166

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-198

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

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