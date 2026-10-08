Week 5 Top 5 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Players to Get While They Still Stink

5. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin Player Profile
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 210 lbs.
- Draft Entry: 2019 NFL Draft, Round 3, No. 76 overall
Some McLaurin owners might provide curbside delivery. He opened 2026 with two catches for 14 yards, managed only 50 yards the following week, finally erupted for 77 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 — then missed the Colts game with a hamstring injury. That's a beautiful recipe for fantasy impatience.
2025 SEASON
- Receiving: 38 receptions | 582 yards | 3 TD
- Yards Per Catch: 15.3
- Games Played: 10
- Receiving Yards Per Game: 58.2
- 20+ Yard Receptions: 7
2026 SEASON
- Receiving: 10 receptions | 141 yards | 1 TD
- Targets: 22
- Yards Per Catch: 14.1
- Games Played: 3
- Week 4: Inactive — hamstring
THE BUY-LOW NUMBER: 141 YARDS
It isn't pretty. That's the entire point. McLaurin has produced 1,000-yard seasons four times in his career; you're shopping for the résumé while his owner is staring at the last four Sundays.