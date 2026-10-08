Week 5 Top 5 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Players to Get While They Still Stink

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson Player Profile

Height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight: 195 lbs.

195 lbs. Draft Entry: 2020 NFL Draft, Round 1, No. 22 overall

The problem is his fantasy owners haven't received the weekly avalanche they paid for, and now an ankle injury has added another layer of irritation. Jefferson has just 13 catches for 179 yards through three games and missed Week 4. That's precisely when you ask the owner how miserable he is.

2025 SEASON

Receiving: 84 receptions | 1,048 yards | 2 TD

84 receptions | 1,048 yards | 2 TD Yards Per Catch: 12.5

12.5 20+ Yard Receptions: 12

12 Games Played: 17

17 Receiving Yards Per Game: 61.6

2026 SEASON

Receiving: 13 receptions | 179 yards | 2 TD

13 receptions | 179 yards | 2 TD Yards Per Catch: 13.8

13.8 20+ Yard Receptions: 3

3 Games Played: 3

3 Week 4: Inactive ankle

THE BUY-LOW NUMBER: 13 RECEPTIONS

Three games, an injury and one missed Sunday can make even an elite player's owner squirm. See how badly.