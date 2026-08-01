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NHL · 1 hour ago

Bouanga-Son connection remains strong to help LAFC earn draw in Vancouver

Holdenn Graff

Host · Writer

Before Saturday's match, the last time LAFC journeyed to BC Place, they were handed a devastating postseason exit in the 2025 Western Conference Semifinals. This time around, the result was more positive, as a 1-1 draw left both teams coming away with a point in another tight contest.

A recurring theme for the Black & Gold since their return to action following the World Cup, the scoring resurgence of Son Heung-min stayed true yet again as he provided LA's only goal. Finding the net for the fourth consecutive match, the Korean superstar opened the scoring on the night in minute 37.

Just like clockwork, it was LAFC's top goal contributor overall, Denis Bouanga, who was able to feed Son for the shot attempt. Using a well-timed spin move, Son was able to free himself for a right-footed strike that rocketed past the diving save attempt of Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

On the night, however, it was the home side that looked more dominant with possession and created more scoring opportunities. Vancouver generated five shots on goal to LA's one, winning 11 corner kicks in the process. 

While LAFC managed to hold strong defensively through the first half and a good chunk of the second, the Whitecaps' attack eventually got the moment it needed in the 74th minute. Yevhen Cheberko committed a foul on German forward Thomas Müller in the box, earning him a crucial penalty.

Müller stepped up a couple of minutes later and drilled the penalty past Hugo Lloris, leveling the score at one with 14 minutes remaining before stoppage time. Neither side was able to score the rest of the way, with the full-time whistle sealing a tightly contested draw.

The Black & Gold are now 10-5-4, and despite seeing a four-game win streak come to an end, they are now unbeaten through their last five matches. Now 6-6-6 all-time in the regular season against Vancouver, the two sides will meet once more back in Los Angeles on Oct. 10. 

With an added point, LAFC finishes the evening tied atop the Western Conference table with both Vancouver and the San Jose Earthquakes (34 points). LA also has one game remaining against San Jose this season, a Sep. 19 clash on the road.

In the meantime, LA will begin its 2026 Leagues Cup run starting on Wednesday at home in a battle with Mexican side C.D. Guadalajara to open the group stage. After advancing all the way to the final in 2024, the Black and Gold failed to make it out of the group stage in 2025 and will be looking for a bounce-back showing.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Blue Jays -164, U 8
STL

STL

1

TOR

TOR

5

Final
Mariners -160, U 7.5
MIN

MIN

3

SEA

SEA

4

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