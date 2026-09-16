Kings name Drew Doughty as next captain

With the retirement of franchise icon Anze Kopitar, the Kings are now heading into a (sort of) new era.

The Kings announced defenseman Drew Doughty as the 15th captain in franchise history on Wednesday.

"Being named captain of an NHL team is something I'm truly honored by, and it's something I take great pride in,” Doughty said in a press release. “I try to compete as hard as I possibly can every single day for this team, and winning is what fuels me, it's why I keep pushing to get better and chase success. The Kings mean everything to me. I've played my entire career here, and I want to lead this team by example, showing what it means to be a King and what it takes to win championships.”

A second-overall pick in the 2008 draft, Doughty has spent the last 18 years leading Los Angeles' blue line. With 1,279 games under his belt, he holds the Kings' franchise record in just about every single statistical category among defensemen, and he won the 2016 James Norris Memorial Trophy.

He also played a significant role in the Kings' two Stanley Cups. Doughty notched 16 points in 20 playoff games in 2012 and 18 points in 26 playoff games in 2014 to help Los Angeles bring home Lord Stanley's hardware.

The Kings also announced that forwards Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe, and defenseman Mikey Anderson, will be alternate captains.